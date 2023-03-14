Mallikarjun Kharge reminds BJP of PM Modi’s remarks abroad; some at Oppn silent on Rahul

As the the government tried to corner Congress in Parliament on Monday by attacking Rahul Gandhi on his remarks in London on Indian democracy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reminded the BJP of some remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his overseas visits. He said it was strange that those who destroy democracy are now talking about saving it.

While the opposition remained united in attacking the government for its alleged misuse of central agencies and Adani Group business, the opposition wanted discussions on both issues in parliament, some of the parties backed Gandhi and his remarks, but some did not.

The biggest refrain from the opposition was that the government was using the Rahul issue to disrupt the House and avoid discussion of the issues the opposition wanted to raise.

Addressing a press conference with several opposition leaders, Kharge said the BJP was crushing democracy in India.

There is no place for Constitution and democracy in Modi and BJP Raj. They abuse every organ and autonomous agency. No notice, no rule of law… He rules the country like a dictator. And they talk about democracy, patriotism and pride in the country, Kharge said.

He then referred to some of the remarks made by Modi on foreign soil.

In China, Modi said that before you were ashamed to be born in India, but now you feel proud to represent the country… Who said that? The prime minister had said so, Kharge said.

In South Korea, the Prime Minister had said that before, people were lamenting, asking what sin they had committed to be born in India. Businessmen wanted to leave the country for better opportunities abroad. But these people are now saying that they will come back even if their income is lower than elsewhere… Wasn’t that an insult to India and the Indians? Tell your ministers to refresh their memories, he said.

In Canada, Kharge said, the Prime Minister, while referring to the UPA government, said those who created scams and dirt are now gone and he will now clean up the mess. Arre gandagi to aap kar rahe hain you are destroying democracy, ruining the Constitution, using agencies to strangle and crush the voice of opposition These people are talking about democracy, nationalism and the pride of the country See first the mirror of the truth before lecturing the Congress party, Kharge said.

Some of the opposition leaders addressed the press conference with Kharge. While some supported Rahul Gandhi, some remained silent and instead attacked the government over the Adani affair.

BRS chief K Keshava Rao said the BJP government is using Gandhis’ largely academic remarks to make a political issue because they don’t want to answer questions about the Adani Group’s business.

CPM Elamaram Kareem alleged that the disruption of the proceedings of the House was intentional and was done to avoid discussion of Adani and central government interference in opposition-run states.

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said Rahul Gandhi had shown the mirror to the government.

During the first part of the budget session, there was a lot of heat on the Adani issue. So, the Sahab was worried about how to divert attention and how to handle the title. He adopted two ways first was Rahul speech in which he showed mirror how democracy is being hit, other way is IT, CBI, ED raids, Jha alleged.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh did not mention the Rahul issue and instead focused on targeting the prime minister on the Adani issue. The TMC was also silent on Rahul Gandhis’ remarks.

We have identified seven issues that should be discussed in parliament, from SBI and LIC exposure, gas prices to centre-state relations. The government does not want to discuss any of these issues. This is why the BJP is disturbing the House, TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek OBrien has told.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says the decision to allow Rajya Sabha House Leader Piyush Goyal to attack Rahul Gandhi, who was not a House member, proves Gandhi was right that the Constitution and democracy were circumvented in the country.