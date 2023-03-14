Working visit to Gabusan Village Social Forestry, President Jokowi submits 1,043 free land certificates





The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, hands over 1,043 free land certificates to the community in Gabusan Village, Jati District, Blora Regency, Central Java, Friday (03/10/2023). (Photo: doc. Cap Lang)

JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has scheduled a working visit to Social Forestry Area in Gabusan Village, Jati District, Blora Regency, Central Java on Friday (03/10/2023). – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has scheduled a working visit to Social Forestry Area in Gabusan Village, Jati District, Blora Regency, Central Java on Friday (03/10/2023). It submitted 1,043 land certificates, as well as Social Forest Decrees (SK) for Specially Managed Forest Areas (KHDPK) and Decrees (SK) for Land Objects of Agrarian Reform (TORA) to the local community. President Jokowi during a visit to an integrated farmer-owned eucalyptus oil processing plant in collaboration with PT Eagle Indo Pharma or what we usually call Cap Lang and Perhutani in Blora forest area, central of Java. President Joko Widodo hopes the land can be utilized by applying agroforestry, silvofishing and sylvopastura models in accordance with the conditions of their respective areas. Once again, make good use of the land given to you, ladies and gentlemen, so that we all have a better life, President Joko Widodo told beneficiaries of the Social Forest Decree. At the end of his visit, President Jokowi took the time to visit an integrated eucalyptus oil processing plant owned by local eucalyptus oil producers in collaboration with Perhutani in the Blora forest area, Central Java. Help with refining equipment to advance the economy To support the activities of Indonesian President Joko Widodo implementing a regional economic recovery program, in particular eucalyptus oil producers in the Blora region of East Java. PT Eagle Indo Pharma, or what we usually call Cap Lang, provided assistance in the form of a 2 ton capacity eucalyptus oil distillation apparatus. This is so that local farmers can be skilled in processing eucalyptus plants which can then be used as ingredients for medicines and cosmetics, to boost the local economy and make it easier for them to earn an income. (bga)

