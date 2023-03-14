Court orders police to re-arrest Imran Khan in Toshakhana case





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: A court in the federal capital has ordered police to re-arrest Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Toshakhana case, for his failure to appear.

The District and Sessions Court had earlier reserved its verdict on a motion filed by the former prime minister seeking exemption from hearing the case.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the non-dischargeable arrest warrant against Khan issued by the local court issued due to the continued absence of the PTI leader.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the PTI chief’s plea against Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s ruling and ordered Khan to ensure he appears in the lower court on March 13 .

However, at today’s hearing, Khan filed an exempt plea citing security threats and did not appear in court once again.

Rejecting Khan’s plea of ​​exemption, the court issued orders to arrest the PTI leader and present him in court on March 18.

“It is the job of the police to bring Imran Khan to court,” the court noted.

Today’s audience

At the start of today’s hearing, Imran Khan’s legal team again requested an exemption citing security threats and also filed a request to be discharged from the case.

Judge Iqbal heard the case and reserved the verdict until 3:15 p.m. today on the plea filed by Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris.

“It’s not that Imran Khan is deliberately not appearing in court. He has security threats,” the lawyer said.

Haris also filed a plea seeking to declare the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI leader as “untenable”.

The Court of Sessions had ordered the president of the PTI to appear before it for his indictment in the case. However, Khan’s lawyer said the PTI president will not appear in court today.

Khan’s lawyer said it should be decided whether the case is admissible before issuing an arrest warrant, adding that legal requirements were not taken into account when filing a complaint against Khan .

“The electoral commission did not file a complaint against Imran Khan, but the district electoral commissioner did,” he said, adding that the instructions in the complaint were to take action against the leader. of the PTI.

He added that the electoral commission can lodge a complaint against the former prime minister. “There was no need for an affidavit when filing a complaint against Khan and the plaintiff had different signatures on the affidavit and the statement,” Haris added.

Khan’s lawyer also said that a complaint for corruption and criminal prosecution could have been filed within 120 days according to the law, but in this case it was filed after three years.

Haris said the IHC suspended the warrant until today and ordered to continue the proceedings according to law.

Electoral Commission lawyer Saad Hasan, while presenting his case, said that the main debate revolves around Khan’s arrest warrant.

“If the court finds the complaint inadmissible, there is no problem there,” he added.

Hasan said the suspension of warrant by the IHC expired today, adding that the High Court had ordered Khan to appear in court today.

The district court must verify whether the warrant is enforceable.

Meanwhile, Khan’s lawyer said there was no reason to bring criminal charges against the former prime minister.

He added that if the ECP were to present arguments regarding the admissibility of the complaint, all previous hearings would become illegal.

Arrest warrant for Khan must be executed

Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told reporters that Khan was flouting the law.

The court warrant against Khan should be executed, he said, adding that the head of the PTI should be arrested on the orders of the IHC.

“Imran Khan stole and is now responsible for it. He is escaping from court,” Ranjha said.

Berating Khan, the leader of the PML-N said that the leader of the PTI had destroyed the country. “Imran Khan did not plan any project in the country during his three years in office,” he lamented.

Ranjha said the president of the PTI should come to court and witness the proceedings. “He’s not Sadiq or Ameen, he’s a thief,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1049460-court-reserves-verdict-on-imran-khans-exemption-plea-in-toshakhana-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos