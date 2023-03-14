Expectations rise for Chinese Xi Jinping’s visit to RussiaExBulletin

Politics
Expectations rise for Chinese Xi Jinping's visit to Russia
Here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week.
What to watch
Observers are awaiting plans for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to travel to Moscow and meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Xi could also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This week marks the nine anniversary of the disputed Crimea referendum and the Russian annexation of the peninsula to Ukraine. Many countries condemned the vote and refuse to recognize Crimea’s membership of Russia.
The UN-brokered deal to safely export Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports could expire this weekend, with Russia threatening to pull out following complaints that the deal has failed to free Russian agricultural exports.
what happened last week
Russian forces have taken possession of the eastern half of Bakhmutwith mercenary fighters from the Wagner Group leading the charge, after months of fighting for control of the city in eastern Ukraine, according to analysts.
Russia launched its biggest missile strike across Ukraine of 2023 so far, security analysts said. The barrage included hypersonic missiles and killed at least six people and temporarily knocked out power at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukraine beaten the charges exploded Nord Stream pipelinesafter reports in The New York Times And German media said a “pro-Ukrainian group” attacked the infrastructure in September.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres went to Kyivthe latest high-profile global figure to visit Ukraine in recent months.
Navalny won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, shining the spotlight on imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. In his acceptance speech, on stage with Navalny’s family, director Daniel Roher blow up the Kremlin and said Navalny “remains in solitary confinement for what he calls ‘Vladimir Putin’s unjust war of aggression in Ukraine’.”
The mother of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin won a legal challenge against European sanctions. A European Union the court ruled that the restrictive measures applied to Violetta Prigozhina in February must be reversed because her family relationship with Prigozhin, a Kremlin ally whose Wagner Group is fighting in Ukraine, was not enough to justify the sanctions.
Ukrainian troops learned to use Leopard 2 tanks in Spainwhose government has declared that six of its fleet of German-made battle tanks are in repair before delivery in Ukraine in the coming weeks.
In depth
Ukraine’s main nuclear power plant has lost power for the sixth time. Is disaster imminent?
Yevgeny Prigozhin, “Putin’s leader”, has emerged from the shadows with his Wagner group.
The Ukrainian government has said it was not involved in the attacks on Nord Stream pipelines.
Getting abortion pills into Ukraine during a war meant having to get creative.
The challenge of getting accurate news in Russia.
The Georgian President explains how her country is coping one year after the start of the war in Ukraine.
NPR traveled with Attorney General Merrick Garland to Ukraine.
The Italian Prime Minister supports Ukraine, causing tensions within his coalition.
The best-known Ukrainian soldier died defending Bakhmut.
Is Russia trying to destabilize Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova?
Ukraine’s farmland is affected by the toxic remnants of war.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: check out our updated report on its ripple effects around the globe.
Previous developments
You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.
