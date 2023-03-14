Politics
Jokowi wants TPST development to be emulated by other cities
Balitribune.co.id | Denpasar- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) indicated that the construction of Kesiman Integrated Waste Management Site (TPST), Kertalangu, Denpasar, is a waste management system which is good and not complicated.
Therefore, this TPST must be properly managed, so that it can be emulated by other cities, so that waste is no longer a problem, while being an inspiration for other cities and districts in Indonesia .
This was highlighted by Jokowi while carrying out a review and inauguration of the TPST (Waste Treatment Facility) at Kesiman, Kertalangu, East Denpasar on Monday (13/3) afternoon yesterday during a working visit (kunker) to Bali.
The arrival of the number 1 person in Indonesia was welcomed by the senior manager of PT Bali CMPP, Made Wahyu Wiratmaja, who immediately guided President Jokowi in carrying out the inspection.
In his remarks, Jokowi said Denpasar City’s TPST management system was not that complicated but delivered real results. So, in the future, it is hoped that it can become a pilot for waste treatment in regencies/cities all over Indonesia.
This Integrated Waste Management Site is the first waste treatment facility I have seen with a system that is not that complicated, but the results are real, I wish this TPST will be copied or imitated by others cities and districts across the country, so waste management is not an issue in the cities and counties we have, he said.
In detail and depth, Chairman Joko Widodo learned about the transformation process at TPST and manufactures various products such as RDF, wood pellets, briquettes, magot, etc. His party also appreciated the implementation of neat and efficient management and systems. This should be able to stimulate and inspire regencies/cities all over Indonesia to build TPSTs like in Denpasar City.
The steering is also very neat and good. “I hope this can inspire regencies and cities to have TPSTs like in Denpasar City,” President Jokowi said.
Meanwhile, Mayor of Denpasar Jaya Negara expressed his gratitude for President Joko Widodo’s willingness to inaugurate the Denpasar City TPST. Of course, with the inauguration of the TPST, it is hoped that it can solve the waste problem in Denpasar City.
According to Jaya Negara, currently the volume of waste in Denpasar reaches 800 tons/day. By making optimal use of 3 TPSTs, namely the Kesiman Kertalangu TPST, the Tahura Suwung TPST and the Padangsambian Kaja TPST. The TPST should be able to optimally manage the solid waste issues in the city of Denpasar. This takes into account that the capacity of the three TPSTs reaches 1,020 tonnes/day with a treatment process consisting of compost, magot, RDF and wood pellets.
Of course, first of all, we would like to thank President Joko Widodo for his willingness to visit Denpasar City and inaugurate Denpasar City TPST, hopefully with the operation of this TPST on a continuous basis, it will be able to support integrated waste management in the city of Denpasar, said Jaya Negara.
Earlier, on his arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on Monday (3/13) morning, on his descent from the presidential plane, accompanied by Iriana Joko Widodo and his entourage, President Jokowi was greeted by Bali Governor Wayan Koster, Regional Military Commander IX/Udayana, TNI Major General Sonny Aprianto, Bali Police Chief Danlanal Denpasar and Danlanud I Gusti Ngurah Rai, who were accompanied by their respective wives.
After a short break, Jokowi and his entourage headed to the Karangasem Regency area to inaugurate the sacred area of Pura Agung Besakih, the construction of which began on August 18, 2021. The inauguration this time was marked by the beating of ‘a Kentongan and the signing of an inscription by President Jokowi, which began with a brief report from the Governor of Bali.
In his remarks, Jokowi said that the planning of the sacred area of Besakih follows the orders of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Minister of Public Works and Housing with the Governor of Bali in 2021 using the APBN and APBD budgets for the Province of Bali.
“As for the development of Besakih temple area, it will be done in Bencingah and Manik Mas areas by constructing various supporting infrastructure, this is meant to make Hindu people in particular more comfortable during the prayer and Pura Agung Besakih will retain its sanctity,” President Jokowi said.
At the “Bali Tribune”, Pangdam IX / Udayana Major General TNI Sonny Aprianto, as Pangkogasgabpad VVIP Security for Bali Nusra region along with other relevant agencies continue to ensure the security of every movement of VVIP items can be performed in accordance with Protap.
Thus, the presence of the Pangdam at each place of business is a short distance responsibility in person so that the activities are truly safe, orderly and smooth.
