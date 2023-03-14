The Anglo-French summit: a modest step forward in foreign, security and defense policy?

Richard Whitman suggests that the first Anglo-French summit since 2018 marked a move towards greater normalization of bilateral foreign policy, security and defense relations between London and Paris, but that more generally the relationship may be less important than it once was.

After a five-year break, the Anglo-French summit held in Paris on March 10 marked some normalization in the cross-Channel relationship. Widely favorable French and British media coverage included the statement by The Bromance between Macron and Sunak. The French daily Delivery went so far as to fake a royal wedding-style commemorative mug showing Macron and Sunak inside a heart on its front page. Through social media and during their joint press conference, the two leaders wanted to convey a new friendship in Franco-British relations.

Diplomats and officials in London and Paris worked hard to ensure that the summit could convey a strong sense of rediscovery of Cordial agreement. It would, however, be more accurate to describe the Anglo-French relationship as, at best, evolving towards a pragmatic agreement on security and defence.

Since the last Franco-British summit held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in January 2018, relations between the Palais de Lyse and 10 Downing Street have been marked by a spectacular diplomatic sulk engendered by the dysfunctional relationship between Boris Johnson and President Macron during their nesting. terms of office.

While direct military-to-military relations have remained cordial, underpinned by obligations stemming from the 2010 Lancaster House Treaties, a series of squabbles over Brexit-related issues (such as fisheries) and episodes such as the announcement of the ‘AUKUS Australia-UK-US security partnership, has led to deeply troubled bilateral and government-to-government diplomatic relations.

Reproaches to lysis

The change of Prime Minister from Johnson to Sunak (briefly preceded by an alleviation of the Anglo-French mood under Truss) brought a sea change in the possibilities of British European diplomacy. Following the carefully choreographed agreement with the EU on the Windsor framework the previous week, Prime Minister Sunaks’ team again demonstrated its ability to manage public diplomacy successfully in Paris.

As with the details of the Windsor framework, the announcement at the Anglo-French summit of a concordat to strengthen cooperation on the management of small boat crossings was a little more expansive than expected. But as the top Statement clarified, the issue could not be fully resolved without an EU-UK agreement on migration.

Cross-Channel migration has a high degree of political importance in the UK, but the expansive content of the Joint Leaders Statement the post-summit reminded us that there are many more issues of common concern. Foreign and security policy challenges, including Russia’s war on Ukraine (and related issues like energy security), took up most of the summit communiqué.

The long section on foreign and world issues of the Statement provided an extensive joint encyclical on how they approach international issues. THE Declarations the wording on cooperation on the Indo-Pacific suggests that both sides want to move beyond the diplomatic row over AUKUS and the message signals an intent for collaboration rather than friction.

The European Political Community, President Macron’s project of grand European institutional engineering, draws more attention in the statement than such a nascent creation could warrant. It is too early to say whether this could be a useful arrangement to improve Anglo-French connectivity, but it is worth noting that there was no reference to boosting joint cooperation between France , Germany and the United Kingdom (the E3 format) as a vehicle for dialogue on security and defense issues.

With regard to bilateral security and defense cooperation, the Statement points out that this was less a historic summit than an exercise in continued alignment with the ambitions of the Lancaster House agreements. THE Statement represents a reaffirmation of the importance of existing commitments and a modest increase in collaboration.

A relationship of decreasing importance?

Russia’s war against Ukraine has, however, significantly changed the security order in Europe. THE Statement underlined a shared perspective, with France and the UK now much more aligned on Russia’s war response than was the case a year ago.

The UK has so far been a more heavily invested supporter of the Ukrainian military by providing equipment and training. THE Statement reports that France will join the UK in its previously announced plan to expand its training program to include Ukrainian maritime forces.

Yet gaps in the approach remain. Since February 2022, the UK has deepened already growing ties with Poland and Ukraine, which are on the front line to counter Russia’s actions. None of the UK’s major military and diplomatic initiatives in support of Ukraine have been with France and, moreover, the UK has found that its like-minded partners do not include Paris and, as indicated by the British co-signatories of the Tallinn Commitment.

In this context, it can be said that with the interruption of major Franco-British security and defense initiatives over the past five years, the Paris-London relationship is no longer as logically convincing as it once was. was before Brexit. For example, the relationships the UK has established with 10 states through the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to create military interoperability in the Baltic appear to be of greater use than the Anglo-French Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) which has not yet been created. deployed operationally.

Anglo-French defense industrial collaboration remains modest (but important on missiles) and in key areas such as the development of future combat aircraft systems, the two states have formed very different consortia (the UKs Tempest partnership with the Japan and Italy; Frances Future Combat Air System consortium with Germany and Spain).

That the summit took place was a major foreign policy outcome for London and Paris, reintroducing a degree of normalcy to Anglo-French relations. However, this summit was more of a meeting of minds than a landmark. As key players in European diplomacy and defence, both sides will need to redouble their efforts if they wish to forge a Cordial agreement to make a greater common contribution to European security.

By Professor Richard G. Whitman, Senior Researcher, UK in a Changing Europe.

Register via the UK in a Changing Europe website here for a UKICE Lunch Hour online panel on the Franco-British summit.