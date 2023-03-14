In RRR’s stunning Oscar win, Piyush Goyal spots ‘PM Modi’s seal of quality’





As India celebrated RRR’s resounding Oscar win, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal linked the Oscar win to RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modis. In his Facebook post, the minister said the victory was an endorsement of the choice of prime ministers on the world stage. He said it was Prime Minister Modi who appointed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad to the Rajya Sabha. Father of director RRR SS Rajamouli, Prasad wrote the award-winning action film. In his social media post, Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has left his seal of quality in appointing members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made their mark in various fields such as Indian culture, labor social and sports. Talking about the appointment of Prasads Rajya Sabha, Goyal said Prime Minister Modi recognizes the greatness of the screenwriter. Recalling the Prime Minister’s words, Goyal said Modi said Prasad’s work showcased Indian culture and made an impact on the international stage. The top BJP leader also said that the spotlight on RRR was an endorsement of Prime Minister Modis’ 2022 decision. Besides RRR, the Elephant Whisperers were deemed the winners in the documentary (short story). This is the first time that two Indian productions have won the Oscars. Heckling in Parliament Meanwhile, earlier today, Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes over Rahul Gandhis’ statement. While in Lok Sabha Defense Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi led the government’s charge against Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha demanded that Gandhi’s statements be condemned by the Upper House. Kharge objected to Goyal’s statements, citing two previous House rulings, and asked Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar to erase the House leader’s remarks. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/in-rrrs-stunning-oscars-victory-piyush-goyal-spots-pm-modis-stamp-of-quality/3008052/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos