



Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 13, 2023. | Photo credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China will play an active role in global governance while calling on China’s military to build a Great Wall of Steel as he officially begins his third five-year term. Speaking in Beijing after the annual legislative session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), which officially approved its unprecedented third term on Friday, Xi said China’s development benefits the world and that China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world. China will play an active role in the reform and development of the global governance system, make its contribution to building an open world economy, push forward the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the global security, will add more stability and positive energy to the peace and development of the world, and foster a favorable international environment for China’s development, he said, referring to two of his major foreign policy initiatives and s speaking days after a historic agreement signed in Beijing between Saudi Arabia and Iran. On the domestic front, he said security is the foundation of development, while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity, adding that Beijing will strengthen China’s ability to safeguard national security and safeguard the new model of development of China with a new security architecture. He called for efforts to advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces on all fronts, and to build the people’s armed forces into a Great Wall of Steel capable of effectively safeguarding the sovereignty, security and interests of national development. Xi said Beijing will also strive to achieve greater autonomy and strength in science and technology, a key goal in the next term. Saturday’s NPC session confirmed a longtime close ally of Xi, Li Qiang, as the next prime minister. Mr Li, who will be in charge of managing China’s economy, in comments to reporters on Monday at his first press conference, offered an olive branch to the struggling private sector, which has been the target of interventions regulations in Mr. Xi’s latest case. term. Acknowledging that the GDP target for the year of around 5% would not be an easy task, he said general policy would focus on economic stability, stimulating domestic demand, defusing financial risks such as increasing local government debt and stimulating innovation in science. and technology and industry. Highlighting his past experience in his home province of Zhejiang, a hub of entrepreneurship in China, he said he had worked in localities with strong private companies. Last year, there were inappropriate discussions about private contractors, which left them frustrated, he said. Entrepreneurs or private enterprises will benefit from a better environment and a wider development space. Standing at a new starting point, this government will continue to foster a market-based and law-based business environment in accordance with international standards, treat enterprises under all types of ownership equally, protect the rights ownership of enterprises and the rise and interests of entrepreneurs according to law. Government officials at all levels should sincerely care about and support the development of private enterprises, befriend private entrepreneurs, establish healthy and cordial relations with them, and take the initiative to promote a culture of respect for pioneers and contractors.

