Indonesian parliament will not allow power vacuum on election decision





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament will ensure there is no power vacuum in the country despite a controversial court ruling to delay the 2024 presidential and general elections, its deputy speaker said on Tuesday. A Jakarta district court’s surprise March 2 ruling, which legal experts say it had no power to make, has fueled a lingering debate over whether President Joko Widodo should be allowed to stay in power longer, although next year he reached the two-term limit set by the constitution. House Deputy Speaker Lodewijk F. Paulus told parliament on Tuesday that the constitution clearly states that elections should be held every five years. “The Indonesian parliament will pay close attention to resolving these legal issues, so that there is no executive or legislative vacuum,” he said. He did not specify what action Parliament might take. The electoral commission appealed the decision last week and said it would proceed with preparations for the polls as usual, despite the court ordering them to be halted for more than two years. It is unclear when a decision on the appeal will be made. The case was brought by a little-known party that was formed in 2021 and has no electoral history, which said its application for registration was unfairly denied by the polling body. Jokowi, as the president is known, supports the appeal against the decision and said he was against the idea of ​​extending his term. The prospect of allowing a third term for the leader of the world’s third-largest democracy has been floated by some of his political allies, but opinion polls so far indicate that many Indonesians would be against it. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)

