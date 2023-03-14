Biden seeks to ease tensions with China’s Xi Jinping





Comment this story Comment President Biden is seeking a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease tensions that have erupted over the past few months discovery of a Chinese spy balloon over sensitive US military sites and unusually heavy-handed criticism from Xi this month of the United States. President Biden has indicated his willingness to have a phone conversation with President Xi once back and in the wake of the National People’s Congress, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, referring to the annual legislative convention which ended on Monday. I can’t give you a date because there’s no date set, he told reporters aboard Air Force One heading to San Diego for an announcement about AUKUS, an ambitious partnership that will see the United States and Britain supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines until it can build its own. Biden to unveil nuclear submarine partnership with Britain and Australia Sullivan made similar remarks on Friday which were under embargo until Monday afternoon. When asked then if the Chinese had accepted the call, he replied: I will not characterize their position at this stage. Separately, a U.S. official said Sullivan was trying to signal his willingness to re-engage. I know the president wants to be clear that we want to keep the lines of communication open. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issues, said it is likely a conversation between the two leaders will eventually take place. But, the manager warned, it takes two to get a call. Biden and Xi’s last phone call, their fifth, came in July, amid furor over then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ planned trip to Taiwan. The leaders last met face to face in Bali in November, which appears to have eased tensions. Biden then announced that he was sending Blinken to Beijing to follow up on the discussion. The discovery of what the US says is a Chinese military spy balloon gathering intelligence on sensitive military sites in February led the Biden administration to cancel a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing just hours Before his departure. Asked about the prospects for a postponed trip, Sullivan said: Secretary Blinken has indicated that he is ready to go to Beijing when he can have a productive trip. Much depends on Beijing and its attitude. Sullivan dismissed suggestions that the administration was delaying the trip as some sort of punishment. At this point, we would like to see high-level engagement. We just have to make sure that we reach an agreement with the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] on when that can happen in a way that both parties can have a constructive dialogue. Sullivan said that in recent weeks, with the National People’s Congress Ongoing, the Chinese government has focused on its domestic political situation and Xi’s setting up of a new team. We indicated that they were ready to engage at various levels as they exited those meetings and returned to work, Sullivan said. “[We] do not try to hold back communication at the higher level, quite the contrary. US-China experts who served in previous administrations have noted the challenges of any effort to straighten out the relationship. At the legislative meeting, Xi said a US-led campaign of containment, encirclement and suppression of China poses unprecedented challenges to our country’s development. Xi has generally refrained from directly criticizing Washington. Xi Jinping vows to build a great wall of steel to rival the West The administration has made it clear that its strategy is to put a floor under the deteriorating relationship and put guardrails around it, said Evan Medeiros, former White House senior Asia director in the administration of former President Barack Obama, who is now a professor of Asian studies at Georgetown University. The question is whether or not the Chinese will meet them halfway and what kind of price will the Chinese try to get for doing so? Because there is always a price. Ivan Kanapathy, a White House aide for Asia in the administrations of Bidens and former President Donald Trump, said: At this point, leadership-level engagement is needed to clear the bridges from any prospect of progress at lower levels. Other factors could complicate call synchronization. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that a visit by Xi to Moscow was in the offing. Reuters reported on Monday that it could take place as early as next week. Blinken said China was considering providing Moscow with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine, a claim that Beijing denied. The Washington Post and other news outlets have reported that China is considering sending artillery shells to Russia as Putin’s army rapidly depletes its ammunition supply. The hardest part becomes when Xi Jinping shows up in Moscow, does that derail efforts to get the relationship back on track? I don’t know, Medeiros said.

