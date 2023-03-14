Tory MPs free to decide Boris Johnsons Partygate fate, says Rishi Sunak

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

RishiSunakhas has pledged to give Tory MPs the freedom to decide Boris Johnson’s fate ahead of his live TV grills on whether he lied about Partygate.

The Prime Minister hinted on Monday that he would not use the Tory whip to pressure his colleagues to be lenient with his predecessor as he faces possible suspension.

Mr Johnson is due to appear before the cross-party privilege committee next week so he can be questioned whether he deliberately misled Parliament about the parties at No 10.

If the cross-party group of MPs decides he does, they could recommend a suspension which could ultimately lead to a by-election for Mr Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and Ruislip.

But speaking to broadcasters during a visit to the United States, Mr Sunakins said he would not try to influence Tory MPs on the committee not to impose a heavy sentence.

That wouldn’t be true, MrSunaktold ITV News.

When asked if he was concerned that a suspension could trigger a by-election, Mr. Sunak added: That is the business of Parliament, of the House. It is not normal for the government to get involved.

If it turns out he lied to parliament and was suspended for more than 10 days, MPs would have to vote to agree the punishment. He could be forced to face a recall petition by voters that would trigger a by-election.

The taxpayer is already set to contribute more than £222,000 in legal fees for the former Prime Minister as he faces a question whether he lied to Parliament about Covid parties.

Mr Johnson has been accused of acting like Donald Trump in his efforts to undermine the investigation, after claiming MPs based their work report on Sue Gray, the top civil servant who was to be appointed SirKeir’s chief of staff Starmers.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has brushed off criticism of his new private heated pool at a time when many families are struggling to keep their homes warm.

It emerged over the weekend that a 40ft swimming pool built on the grounds of his constituency home in North Yorkshire was using so much energy that the local electricity grid needed to be upgraded.

Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the traveling media on his flight to the United States ” height=”2115″ width=”2818″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0532%"/> Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the traveling media on his flight to the United States (PENNSYLVANIA)

But the Prime Minister dismissed suggestions that he was detached from the concerns of ordinary voters.

I fully understand that the number one challenge people face is the cost of living and in particular energy bills, he told BBC News. So what do I do? We’re taxing energy companies more and we’ve used that money to cut people’s energy bills by 1,000.

Mr Sunak also hinted that the UK could follow in the footsteps of the US and EU by banning the popular social media app TikTok from government devices.

The prime minister said Britain would look at what our allies are doing in terms of scrutinizing the presence of the China-owned video-sharing platform on personnel equipment.

It comes after the Sunday time reported that experts from GCHQ’s National Cybersecurity Center had assessed the app and identified risks to sensitive information.

Mr Sunak also said he was happy the dispute between Gary Lineker and the BBC had been resolved.

When asked if there was a problem with political bias within the company, the Prime Minister replied: No, he has a right to the BBC being impartial and they take their obligations in matters very seriously. of impartiality.