Congress crosses all boundaries: BJP slams Sukhjinder Randhawa for ‘finish PM Modi’ remark





Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has launched an attack on Prime Minister Modi over the Adani line. In response, BJP Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of overstepping all bounds.

New Delhi ,

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addressing a rally in Jaipur in Rajasthan. (Image: Twitter/ @Sukhjinder_INC)

By India Today News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Congress over a remark by the responsible parties of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress staged a protest on Monday against the BJP government for failing to agree to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the allegations made by the The American company Hindenburg against the Adani group. Addressing the rally, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “If Adani and Ambani are to be taken out, Modi should be finished first…then defeat the BJP. Randhawa said everyone is talking about Adani when they should be talking about PM Modi. It is destroying the country and the BJP in the Center is selling out the nation, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said. He added that the Congress fight was not with Adani but directly with the BJP. The Congress leader also raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. He called for an investigation into the matter and claimed, “Till this day, it is not known how the jawans were martyred.” Reacting to remarks by Congress leaders, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said: Once again, Congress is crossing all lines – as Raja Pateria urges people to finish Modi and gives Pakistan a clean push on Pulwama. Will Congress fire him or reward and justify his statement? the BJP leader asked. (With contributions from Sharat Kumar in Jaipur) READ ALSO | Congress hits back at BJP over remark on Kharge party leader’s rubber stamp Posted on: March 13, 2023

