Politics
Nokia CEO meets PM Modi and discusses NextGen digital plans
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 13 and discussed the role of Finnish telecom giants in rolling out 5G in India and the scope of its participation in the digital transformation that India was planning in the next generation 6G phase.
The Nokia CEO shared a photo with the Prime Minister and tweeted: “Privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia & discuss how @nokia is contributing to India’s #5G journey & next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India #6G Ambitions.
Prime Minister Modi also retweeted the post and said, “A fruitful meeting with [email protected] where we discussed aspects related to technology and its use for the well-being of society. We also discussed India’s progress in building next-generation digital infrastructure. »
India has just started rolling out 5G, the fifth-generation technology standard for cellular broadband networks. , which cellphone companies began rolling out around the world in 2019, and is the planned successor to the 4G networks that provide connectivity to most cellphones today.
New 5G networks have higher download speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps). Moreover, 5G has higher bandwidth and thus can connect more different devices, thus improving the quality of Internet services in crowded areas.
Due to increased bandwidth, networks are expected to be increasingly used as general Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for laptops and desktops, competing with ISPs such as cable internet, and will also enable new applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine areas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/nokia-ceo-meets-pm-modi-discusses-nextgen-digital-plans-119271.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nokia CEO meets PM Modi and discusses NextGen digital plans
- Jessica Alba avoided Hollywood predators by being masculine
- Alcaraz, Swiatek march on at Indian Wells, Murray falls
- Aukus treaty: US, UK and Australia agree nuclear submarine project – BBC News
- Too much or too little sleep increases risk of infection
- Fiona Bruce steps down as ambassador as Refuge calls her comments traumatic again
- HSBC acquires SVB’s UK operation for just over $1
- CID producer Pradeep Uppoor dies; Actor Shivaji Satan shares a post
- WATCH: Minnesota’s ‘All Hockey Hair Team’ Unveiled at State School Tournament
- Turkey: Left-wing leader says Erdogan should be prosecuted for his response to the earthquake
- PM Modi holds meeting with top parliament ministers
- Timeline of Erdogan in Turkey | World