Nokia CEO meets PM Modi and discusses NextGen digital plans

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 13 and discussed the role of Finnish telecom giants in rolling out 5G in India and the scope of its participation in the digital transformation that India was planning in the next generation 6G phase.

The Nokia CEO shared a photo with the Prime Minister and tweeted: “Privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia & discuss how @nokia is contributing to India’s #5G journey & next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India #6G Ambitions.

Prime Minister Modi also retweeted the post and said, “A fruitful meeting with [email protected] where we discussed aspects related to technology and its use for the well-being of society. We also discussed India’s progress in building next-generation digital infrastructure. »

India has just started rolling out 5G, the fifth-generation technology standard for cellular broadband networks. , which cellphone companies began rolling out around the world in 2019, and is the planned successor to the 4G networks that provide connectivity to most cellphones today.

New 5G networks have higher download speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps). Moreover, 5G has higher bandwidth and thus can connect more different devices, thus improving the quality of Internet services in crowded areas.

Due to increased bandwidth, networks are expected to be increasingly used as general Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for laptops and desktops, competing with ISPs such as cable internet, and will also enable new applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine areas.