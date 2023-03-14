Rss: RSS endorses Prime Minister Modi’s “pancha-pran” promises, economic policy | India News







NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in its resolution adopted during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ( ABPS ), endorsed the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the pancha-pran mantra given by him in his Independence Day speech last year could liberate the nation from colonial mentality.As renunciation and sacrifice were essential to freedom from foreign domination during the period of struggle; in the present time, we must establish a social life freed from the colonial mentality and engaged in civic duties for the achievement of the above-mentioned goals. In this perspective, the appeal of Panch Pran (five resolutions) launched by the Honorable Prime Minister on Independence Day is significant, the RSS declared in its resolution adopted on the second day of the ABPS which is being held in Samalkha near Panipat in Hariana. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day last year, Prime Minister Modi called on the nation to move forward with five pledges to fulfill the dreams of fighters in freedom by 2027. These promises are India's development goal. , by removing all trace of colonial spirit, pride in our roots, unity and sense of duty among citizens.

The Saffron Fountain, in its resolution, endorsed the economic policies of the Modi government with reference to India’s emergence as the fifth largest economy in the world. After independence, we made remarkable achievements in many fields. Today, Bharat’s economy is emerging as one of the leading economies in the world. The resurgence based on the eternal values ​​of Bharatiya is being accepted by the world. Bharat is moving towards a role in ensuring world peace, universal brotherhood and human welfare based on the conceptual framework of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the RSS said. The RSS said that the ABPS is of the view that in the process of creating a well-organized, glorious and prosperous nation, we must overcome the challenges of meeting the basic needs of all sections of society, from opportunities for holistic development and building new models based on the Bharatiya concept of modernity through judicious use of technology and environmentally friendly development.

To rebuild the nation, we must make special efforts to achieve the goals such as strengthening the family institution, creating a harmonious society based on brotherhood and developing the spirit of enterprise with Swadeshi mind. The whole of society, especially the youth, will have to make concerted efforts in this regard. As renunciation and sacrifice were essential to freedom from foreign domination during the period of struggle; at present, we must establish a social life freed from the colonial mentality and committed to civic duties for the achievement of the above-mentioned goals, said the RSS. The ABPS resolution stated that some forces in the world do not accept the resurgence of Bharatiya based on his Swa. These forces opposed to Hindutva thought inside and outside the country are hatching new conspiracies to create mutual distrust in society, systemic alienation and lawlessness by creating selfish interests and divisions. While being vigilant towards all of this, we must also defeat their designs, the resolution said.

The resolution called on all of society, including enlightened people, to participate fully in this effort to evolve contemporary systems in all areas of social life, including educational, economic, social, democratic and judicial institutions. in the light of the Bharatiya thought process. so that Bharat earns its rightful place on the world stage as a strong and prosperous nation committed to universal welfare.

