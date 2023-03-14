Politics
Whisper it, but Rishi Sunak is indeed proving to be a very capable prime minister
Unfortunately for Sunak, the public is showing no signs of gratitude so far.
March 13, 2023 6:59 p.m.(Update 7:00 p.m.)
Often without a jacket and tie, sometimes carrying a can of Sprite, Rishi Sunak looked very comfortable during his trip to California.
A Stanford Business School graduate, former US green card holder and current owner of a stunning apartment in Santa Monica, the Prime Minister was already a big fan of the Golden State.
And ahead of his meetings with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Sunak certainly seemed to be back in his happy place.
But his visit to the United States, and his trip to see Emmanuel Macron in Paris, also highlighted where the Prime Minister is happiest politically too: technocratic technocrats solving thorny problems with a pragmatism that was singularly lacking in his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Often derided as Silicon Valley Sunak, even that jibe took on more positive meaning after the UK government worked around the clock with the Bank of England to quickly and smoothly protect UK investors and jobs from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend.
Pragmatism undoubtedly allowed him to clean up the mess created by Johnsons Brexit deal, his Windsor framework on Northern Ireland’s trade status paving the way for the diplomatic coup of a Biden visit to the province for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.
Likewise, his $500 million deal with Macron to bolster French and British policing of the Channel coast will have more practical impact on reducing small boat crossings than any controversial legislation to deport jobseekers. asylum.
The decision to engage in meaningful talks over pay and conditions with striking public sector unions (even with a hint of a ruthless divide-and-conquer tactic, as evidenced by talks with the teachers’ union NASUWT) is a another sign that the Prime Minister is trying to reach a compromise.
Even amid the chaos of Gary Lineker’s suspension from the BBC, Sunak struck a distinctly diplomatic and constructive tone on Saturday night, sending a signal that he wanted the dispute to be resolved in a timely manner.
This thoughtful tone was a significant contrast to some of his backbench MPs who wanted Lineker to leave the BBC for good. Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have taken a similar approach to the budget, refusing to bow to calls to halt corporate tax hikes.
The Integrated Defense Policy Review was another example of the Prime Minister gently ignoring the demands of some more radical colleagues, preferring to single out China as a defining challenge at the time rather than a threat in the same league as Russia. . An unforeseen defense spending commitment of 2.5% of GDP showed a similar silent challenge.
From managerial fixes for the NHS backlog to cutting China’s role in UK tech companies, it’s no surprise Sunak told his Cabinet colleagues last week: it’s his actions, not his words , which matter.
Loved rather than hated by officials, he couldn’t be more different from Johnson. While his predecessor loved public confrontation but hated it in private (notorious refusal to fire his ministers), Sunak is the opposite. He has a gentle, smiling manner for the cameras, but can be a difficult leader in private negotiations. It’s not hard to see which approach gets more results.
More importantly, the Prime Minister is determined to sustain both the British economy and his own party. His creation of a new Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, as well as his willingness to challenge members of Truss and Johnson from his back seats, is about looking forward, not back. .
Sunak is often compared to John Major, but in some ways he’s more like a conservative version of Neil Kinnock. The former Labor leader took the more ideological wing of his party and did the heavy lifting to make it eligible, but never won a general election himself. This may also be the fate that awaits Sunak.
While one of Kinnock’s standout achievements was to let go of his own CND past and change Labour’s stance on unilateral nuclear disarmament, Sunaks Windsor Framework aims to water down unilateral Brexit economic disarmament, but only to North Ireland.
Sure, the two men are very different (notably in their eloquence), but Sunak and Kinnock also share a reputation for doom in front of TV cameras. For Labor leaders to slide on Brighton beach, read the PMs confusion around a contactless card dispenser, from Kinnocks how are you? Sunaks time business conversation with a homeless manthe gift of the gaffe is not far away.
And just as the public can never truly trust Kinnock, they may find it hard to change their minds about the Sunaks’ lack of common contact. Despite all the political progress he has made in recent days, perhaps this is the report about him paying thousands of pounds to upgrade his local power grid to heat his swimming pool that voters notice the most.
Yet while Sunak’s enormous wealth is the real downside to his dreamy California politician image, his greatest difficulty is that he often seems to be trying to fix a Britain his own party has broken.
From the Cameron era of austerity driven by weak economic growth to the mortgage misery caused by Trussonomics, pre-Covid backlogs in the NHS and the Brexit asylum system itself, Sunak’s pragmatic solutions may not win over voters who think the Tories caused the problems he seeks to rectify.
I’m doing the right thing and over time it will make a difference in people’s lives, Sunak said over the weekend. It’s what keeps you going even if you don’t see the benefits every day.
Sunaks’ allies believe he is stubbornly circling Britain, but he is running out of time to turn the polls. And while Tories may one day in the future thank him for perpetuating their party, the public is showing no signs of its own gratitude so far. The verdict of history will have to wait too.
