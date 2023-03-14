Fifty political leaders around the world call on Erdoan to drop HDP charges

On February 8, two days after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited one of the most affected cities and said, “This period is a period of unity.” He went on to denounce criticism of his government’s response to the earthquake “simply for the sake of political interests”. But Erdogan is doing exactly what he claims to criticize. Besides confiscating and monopolizing aid and assistance to bolster its support for the upcoming elections, his government continues to pursue politically motivated cases against the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) amid the national crisis. On March 17, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office of Turkey filed a lawsuit for the political banning of HPD for the first time in the Constitutional Court of Turkey. As a result, on January 5, 2023, about six months before the date of the elections, the Constitutional Court decided to freeze the HDP’s bank accounts and block its share of public funds for the election campaign, amounting to 539 million pounds. Turkish ($28.7 million), This lawsuit to ban the HDP is now entering its final phase. On April 11, a few weeks before the elections, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments from HDP co-presidents Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar against the party’s suspension of funding and the attempt to dissolve it. And he could make his final decision any time before the election. The shutdown case is the culmination of a state campaign against the HDP that began in 2015 when it first entered parliament as an independent party. Since then, thousands of party members, including its former co-chairs and several elected mayors, have been detained on flimsy pretexts. The possibility that the country’s third-largest party in parliament – accounting for more than 10% of the popular vote in the last two general elections – could be permanently banned so close to the next election seriously jeopardizes Turkish democracy. The peoples of Turkey must be able to elect their representatives freely and fairly, including the HDP. The party aspires to a democratic and inclusive Turkey, with freedom, equality and justice for all. It represents ecology, the emancipation of women and the peaceful coexistence of different ethnic and religious groups. If the Erdoan government dissolves the Peoples Democratic Party (HDP), it will also dissolve the foundations of democracy in Turkey, We defend the HDP’s right to freedom of association, expression, peaceful assembly and participation in the upcoming elections. It is time to end the legal attacks on the HDP now, once and for all. Sign, Noam Chomsky, professor, USA

Jeremy Corbyn, MP, UK

Janine Wissler, Member of the Bundestag: Co-Chair of Die Linke, Germany

Yanis Varoufakis, Member of the Hellenic Parliament, Greece

Niki Ashton, MP for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Canada

Jean-Luc Melenchon, Pmr Member of the National Assembly, France

Leila Chaibi, Member of the European Parliament, France

Juliano Medeiros, President of the Party of Socialism and Freedom, Brazil

Idoia Villanueva, Member of the European Parliament, Head of the International Secretariat of Podemos, Spain

Manu Pineda, Member of the European Parliament, Spain

Nikolaj Villamsen, Member of the European Parliament, Denmark

Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Apsana Begum, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

John McDonnell, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Marc Botenga, Member of the European Parliament, Belgium

Ericka Nanco Vsquez, Mapuche member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Nadia Whittome, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Sophia Chikirou, member of the

National Assembly, France Andy McDonald, MP for

Parliament, UK Gonzalo Winter, Member of the

Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Arnaud Le Gall, Member of the National Assembly, France

Beth Winter, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Amanda Della Ventura, Member of Parliament of Mercosur; Member of the Senate, Uruguay

Ricardo Canese, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Paraguay

Adolfo Mendoza Leigue, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Bolivia

Sandra Pereira, Member of the European Parliament, Portugal

Daniel Caggiani, Member of the Senate, Uruguay

Liliam Kechichian, Member of the Senate, Uruguay

Manon Aubry, member of the

European Parliament, France

Richard Leonard, member of the

Scottish Parliament, UK

Alexander Snchez, Member of the Senate, Uruguay

Sara Condori, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Bolivia

Andrs Jmbor, member of

Parliament, Hungary Fabian Molina, Member of Switzerland

Myriam Cecchhetti, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Luxembourg Walden Bello, Fmr Member of the

National Council, Switzerland

House of Representatives, Philippines

Martin Schirdewan, Member of the European Parliament, Germany

Tauriq Jenkins, High Commissioner of the Goringhaicona KhoiKhoin Indigenous Traditional Council,

South Africa Martha Ruiz, Member of Parliament from Mercosur, Bolivia

Chris MacManus, Member of the European Parliament, Ireland

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Martina Michels, Member of the European Parliament, Germany

Maite Mola, Head of International Relations, Party of the European Left, Spain

Sebastin Sabini, Member of the Senate, Uruguay

Christian Rodriguez, Head of International Relations, La France Insoumise, France

Daniel Olesker, member of the

Senate, Uruguay Stelios Kouloglou, member of the

Ammar Ali Jan, Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement, Pakistan

European Parliament, Greece

President of the Republic of Mametiwe Sebei

General Industries Workers’ Union of

South Africa (GIWUSA), South Africa

zlem Demirel, Member of the European Parliament, Germany

Nilab Ahmadi, Member of the City Council of Amsterdam, Netherlands

Miguel Urbn, Member of the European Parliament, Spain

Amineh Kakabayeh, Member of Parliament, Sweden

Helmut Scholz, Member of the European Parliament, Germany

Sreko Horvat, Philosopher, Croatia

Sandra Lazo, Member of the Senate, Uruguay

Kerem Schamberger, media researcher, Germany

Cornelia Ernst, Member of the European Parliament, Germany

Nathalie Oberweis, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Luxembourg

Ana Merelis, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Bolivia