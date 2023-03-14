Politics
Fifty political leaders around the world call on Erdoan to drop HDP charges
But Erdogan is doing exactly what he claims to criticize. Besides confiscating and monopolizing aid and assistance to bolster its support for the upcoming elections, his government continues to pursue politically motivated cases against the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) amid the national crisis.
On March 17, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office of Turkey filed a lawsuit for the political banning of HPD for the first time in the Constitutional Court of Turkey. As a result, on January 5, 2023, about six months before the date of the elections, the Constitutional Court decided to freeze the HDP’s bank accounts and block its share of public funds for the election campaign, amounting to 539 million pounds. Turkish ($28.7 million),
This lawsuit to ban the HDP is now entering its final phase. On April 11, a few weeks before the elections, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments from HDP co-presidents Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar against the party’s suspension of funding and the attempt to dissolve it. And he could make his final decision any time before the election.
The shutdown case is the culmination of a state campaign against the HDP that began in 2015 when it first entered parliament as an independent party. Since then, thousands of party members, including its former co-chairs and several elected mayors, have been detained on flimsy pretexts.
The possibility that the country’s third-largest party in parliament – accounting for more than 10% of the popular vote in the last two general elections – could be permanently banned so close to the next election seriously jeopardizes Turkish democracy.
The peoples of Turkey must be able to elect their representatives freely and fairly, including the HDP. The party aspires to a democratic and inclusive Turkey, with freedom, equality and justice for all. It represents ecology, the emancipation of women and the peaceful coexistence of different ethnic and religious groups.
If the Erdoan government dissolves the Peoples Democratic Party (HDP), it will also dissolve the foundations of democracy in Turkey,
We defend the HDP’s right to freedom of association, expression, peaceful assembly and participation in the upcoming elections. It is time to end the legal attacks on the HDP now, once and for all.
Sign,
- Noam Chomsky, professor, USA
- Jeremy Corbyn, MP, UK
- Janine Wissler, Member of the Bundestag: Co-Chair of Die Linke, Germany
- Yanis Varoufakis, Member of the Hellenic Parliament, Greece
- Niki Ashton, MP for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Canada
- Jean-Luc Melenchon, Pmr Member of the National Assembly, France
- Leila Chaibi, Member of the European Parliament, France
- Juliano Medeiros, President of the Party of Socialism and Freedom, Brazil
- Idoia Villanueva, Member of the European Parliament, Head of the International Secretariat of Podemos, Spain
- Manu Pineda, Member of the European Parliament, Spain
- Nikolaj Villamsen, Member of the European Parliament, Denmark
- Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Apsana Begum, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- John McDonnell, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Marc Botenga, Member of the European Parliament, Belgium
- Ericka Nanco Vsquez, Mapuche member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Nadia Whittome, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Sophia Chikirou, member of the
- National Assembly, France Andy McDonald, MP for
- Parliament, UK Gonzalo Winter, Member of the
- Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Arnaud Le Gall, Member of the National Assembly, France
- Beth Winter, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Amanda Della Ventura, Member of Parliament of Mercosur; Member of the Senate, Uruguay
- Ricardo Canese, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Paraguay
- Adolfo Mendoza Leigue, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Bolivia
- Sandra Pereira, Member of the European Parliament, Portugal
- Daniel Caggiani, Member of the Senate, Uruguay
- Liliam Kechichian, Member of the Senate, Uruguay
- Manon Aubry, member of the
- European Parliament, France
- Richard Leonard, member of the
- Scottish Parliament, UK
- Alexander Snchez, Member of the Senate, Uruguay
- Sara Condori, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Bolivia
- Andrs Jmbor, member of
- Parliament, Hungary Fabian Molina, Member of Switzerland
- Myriam Cecchhetti, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Luxembourg Walden Bello, Fmr Member of the
- National Council, Switzerland
- House of Representatives, Philippines
- Martin Schirdewan, Member of the European Parliament, Germany
- Tauriq Jenkins, High Commissioner of the Goringhaicona KhoiKhoin Indigenous Traditional Council,
- South Africa Martha Ruiz, Member of Parliament from Mercosur, Bolivia
- Chris MacManus, Member of the European Parliament, Ireland
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Martina Michels, Member of the European Parliament, Germany
- Maite Mola, Head of International Relations, Party of the European Left, Spain
- Sebastin Sabini, Member of the Senate, Uruguay
- Christian Rodriguez, Head of International Relations, La France Insoumise, France
- Daniel Olesker, member of the
- Senate, Uruguay Stelios Kouloglou, member of the
- Ammar Ali Jan, Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement, Pakistan
- European Parliament, Greece
- President of the Republic of Mametiwe Sebei
- General Industries Workers’ Union of
- South Africa (GIWUSA), South Africa
- zlem Demirel, Member of the European Parliament, Germany
- Nilab Ahmadi, Member of the City Council of Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Miguel Urbn, Member of the European Parliament, Spain
- Amineh Kakabayeh, Member of Parliament, Sweden
- Helmut Scholz, Member of the European Parliament, Germany
- Sreko Horvat, Philosopher, Croatia
- Sandra Lazo, Member of the Senate, Uruguay
- Kerem Schamberger, media researcher, Germany
- Cornelia Ernst, Member of the European Parliament, Germany
- Nathalie Oberweis, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Luxembourg
- Ana Merelis, Member of Parliament of Mercosur, Bolivia
|
