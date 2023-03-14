- Gary Lineker back on TV this weekend
BBC seeks to quell fury by putting Lineker back on the air
LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) – Britain’s BBC reinstated its highest-paid presenter, Gary Lineker, on Monday after the former England soccer captain’s suspension for criticizing state immigration policy sparked an uproar. public backlash and near-mutiny within the public broadcaster.
Embarrassingly for the BBC, it had to scrap basic weekend sports coverage after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work in solidarity with Lineker.
Some staff, opposition politicians and commentators have accused the society, which has a mandate to be neutral, of bowing to government pressure, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call for a quick resolution to the situation.
The case has also renewed questions about the credibility of BBC Chairman Richard Sharp. He did not say he facilitated a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the post by the government.
Lineker, 62, a prolific striker who won the Golden Boot with England at the 1986 World Cup, is set to return on Saturday for the premier Premier League show ‘Match Of The Day’ which he has hosted since 1999.
“I have presented sport on the BBC for almost three decades and I am immensely proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world,” he tweeted, before returning to the subject of immigration.
“As difficult as the last few days have been, it just doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a distant land.”
The publicly funded BBC suspended him for breaching impartiality rules by comparing Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s rhetoric to language used in 1930s Germany.
Braverman described the arrival of thousands of asylum seekers on small boats as an “invasion” and said that without legal change, 100 million people could be eligible to enter.
REFUGEE DEBATE
Lineker has previously welcomed refugees into his home and co-founded a podcast production company whose shows include the popular “The Rest is Politics.” He called the new government’s intransigent boat policy “immeasurably cruel”.
The furor came as the broadcaster sought to navigate an increasingly polarized debate in Britain over everything from trans rights to immigration and colonial history.
A senior BBC News official said Lineker’s tweets may have undermined his attempt to remain impartial, but said the greatest anger within the company was directed at the president.
“Everyone suspects, although we can’t be sure, that if Lineker had tweeted his support for the government’s migration policy, he wouldn’t have been suspended,” the employee told Reuters, asking to stay. anonymous.
The BBC said it will now examine how freelancers such as Lineker, in fields other than news, can use social media.
Sunak’s spokesperson welcomed the resolution.
The BBC’s board, led by chairman Sharp, welcomed the deal and described impartiality as a “cornerstone” of the BBC.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, said Sharp’s position was increasingly untenable.
Tim Davie became the BBC’s chief executive in 2020, pledging to uphold the impartiality of society, one of the principles used to justify the £159 ($192) annual license fee imposed on every household that watches TV .
He said in a BBC interview on Monday that the suspension was appropriate and that the presenter had agreed to stick to current editorial guidelines until a new policy was established.
However, in a statement announcing the deal with Lineker, he acknowledged “the potential confusion caused by the gray areas” of those guidelines and welcomed it.
“I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I can’t wait for him to present our coverage next weekend,” he said.
Lineker was supportive, saying Davie had “nearly impossible work to keep everyone happy, especially in the area of fairness”.
($1 = 0.8273 pounds)
Written by Kate Holton; additional UK desk report, edited by Michael Holden and Hugh Lawson
