Politics
Anti-Turkey camps seek to broaden their base ahead of May elections
IZMIR, Turkey With the date for Turkey’s crucial dual elections officially set for May 14, the two major alliances began the week with efforts to broaden their electoral base while trampling political fault lines.
The base-broadening measures come as several polls compiled by Reuters show opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has an advantage of up to 10% over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Kilicdaroglu, chosen as the opposition candidate amid unexpected drama last week, said on Monday preparations were underway with his meeting with the co-chairmen of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP). The meeting with the third-largest party in parliament and a likely kingmaker in the two-horse presidential race is set to take place this week. But unlike Kilicdaroglus’ previous overtures to left-wing parties, it could create rifts with his reluctant ally, Meral Aksener of the Iyi party. Aksener said that while she had no objection to a meeting between the HDP and the Republican People’s Party Kilicdaroglus (CHP), the HDP had no place in the alliance of oppositions known as the Table des Six. Kilicdaroglu countered that he would visit the HDP as the opposition presidential candidate, not as the CHP chairman.
Instead, Erdogan turned to two Islamist parties, the Free Cause Party (Huda Par) and the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah). Last week, Erdogan met with the President of Kurdish Islamist Huda Pars, Zekariya Yapicioglu, for the second time this year. After the meeting, Yapicioglu announced that his party would not select a presidential candidate but would support Erdogan’s candidacy. On the same day, two senior officials of Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP) visited the headquarters of New Welfare, meeting its chairman, Fatih Erbakan, son of former prime minister Necmettin Erbakan, the president’s mentor. .
We thank Huda Par for supporting Erdogan’s presidency, AKP spokesman Omer Celik said after AKP deputy chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz stepped down. returned to Huda headquarters By Monday to further discuss the alliance. Talks with both parties are ongoing and continue in a positive atmosphere.
Huda Pars’ support for the Kurdish cause may be problematic for the Erdogans Peoples Alliances’ existing right-wing allies, namely the Devlet Bahcelis Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the tiny Great Unity. Huda Par was established in 2012 by members of Mustazaf-Der (Solidarity with the Oppressed), who were affiliated with Kurdish Hezbollah, a Sunni Kurdish Islamist extremist militant group active in the 1990s. Hezbollah abducted more than 100 Islamists and rival Kurdish militants, tortured them and buried them in what have been dubbed funeral homes. Yapicioglu said on a TV show last year that he did not consider Hezbollah a terrorist group. recognized as a second official language, a demand that is anathema to Turkish nationalists.
Bahceli, who visited the earthquake zone with Erdogan over the weekend, remained silent on Huda Par. But nationalist parties outside the alliance immediately attacked him, with provocative statements to Bahceli. There is no difference between the alliance with the Huda Par and the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, considered a terrorist group by Turkey, United States), Dogu Perincek, the fiercely secular and anti- West of the Vatan party, said on Sunday. Cooperation with them is unacceptable. I don’t see how Bahceli represents it.
CHP spokesman Faik Oztrak on Monday accused the AKP of being so desperate to ally itself with political extensions of the terrorist organization that assassinated police chief Gaffan Okan, Islamist feminist writer Konca Kuris, human rights activist Izzettin Yldrm and journalist Halit Gungen.
This is a risky move on Erdogan’s part, although it should be remembered that Huda Par also supported Erdogan’s presidency in the 2018 elections, said Berk Esen, associate professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul, at Al-Monitor. As well as causing a rift in the existing alliance, he could lose votes to Erdogan overall, including Kurdish votes in the southeast.
In the 2014 municipal elections, Huda Par won 4% in Diyarbakir, the de facto capital of the predominantly Kurdish southeast; 5% in Bitlis; and 7.8% to Batman. However, he got less than 1% in the last election.
The debate over Erdogan’s feelers with New Welfare, on the other hand, has angered women both within the AKP and beyond. New Welfare, which has lobbied fervently for Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a pan-European agreement that tasks its signatories with measures to prevent violence against women, also wants to abolish Article 6284, a section of the penal code that offers state protection to women facing abuse in the home.
Shortly after the announcement of the AKP meeting with New Welfare, Melih Guner, leader of the party’s radical youth wing, tweeted that the party’s conditions for any alliance with the AKP included the closure of clubs. LGBTI, an end to indefinite alimony for women after divorce and the removal of Section 6284. He later deleted the tweet and suspended his account after Family and Social Affairs Minister Derya Yanik replied that the deletion of the article was not open to discussion.
The New Welfare Party issued a hasty disclaimer with conditions. But Ismail Saymaz, a journalist good at obtaining official documents, posted a text showing the 30 conditions given by New Welfare to the AKP. It included not only the points mentioned by Guner but also the criminalization of adultery.
Normally, smaller parties had little power in alliances, but since it’s a tight race, they amplified their bargaining power, Esen told Al-Monitor. A new electoral law lowers Turkey’s electoral threshold from 10%, the highest in the EU, to 7%, which is still very high according to the Council of Europe.
We are likely to face a turbulent period, with smaller parties taking part in electoral alliances and hoping to secure at least 3%, making them eligible for Treasury grants, he said.
Mahmut Ovur, a columnist for the pro-government Sabah daily, said the Erdogans Peoples Alliance could reach out to the center-right Fatherland and the center-left Democratic Left, two parties that were in power in the 1980s and 1990 but which are insignificant today.
Kilicdaroglu will likely be watching the political path of Muharrem Ince, a CHP dissident who lost in the first round to Erdogan in the 2018 presidential elections. The politician, who has since established his own party called Memleket, seems eager to return, as he again announced his candidacy for the presidency. Pollsters say he is popular with disgruntled young people in Turkey, pointing out that an Ince dance TikTok challenge based on moves he made on an election bus in 2018 has gone viral.
According to Turkey’s Electoral Council, 36 political parties are eligible to take part in the May 14 elections. Only a third are expected to participate, and even fewer will nominate their own presidential candidate.
