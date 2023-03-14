Gary Lineker scores a hat trick from his BBC row

During his playing years as English football’s most famous striker in the 1980s and early 1990s, Gary Lineker was never cautioned by a referee or sent off the pitch. It was only after his playing career that the BBC referees whistled.
After a weekend of reduced programming and threats to resign from other high-profile hosts, the BBC announced on Monday that, surprisingly, it would be bringing Lineker back on the air. The Beeb apologized for potential confusion caused by gray areas in its social media guidelines and will subject them to independent review.
So Lineker will return to his chair, with his famous co-commentators Ian Wright and Alan Shearer (both of whom had come out in solidarity with Lineker), ahead of the weekend’s crucial matches. It’s a great relief for the Linekers and the footballers, many millions of fans. But that leaves a big question mark over BBC governance. Instead of defending impartiality, as it should, the BBC’s reaction exposed its own guidelines as unclear and their application as haphazard.
The existing directive notes that individuals identified with the company have the potential to compromise the impartiality of the BBC and damage its reputation. But the next paragraph indicates that the risk is lower when an individual publicly expresses opinions on an unrelated area, for example, a sports or science presenter expressing opinions on politics or the arts.
Lineker has always maintained his right to speak out on issues that matter to him. During the World Cup broadcast, he didn’t hesitate to call out Qatar’s human rights record. If it made the BBC uncomfortable, they didn’t lift a finger to stop it.
There’s no reason why sports or entertainment personalities shouldn’t have the opportunity to air their views on the issues that matter to them on their social media, even when it embarrasses the government of the day. Indeed, other major personalities, from Brian Cox to David Attenborough, have done so. Most people are able to tell the difference between a sports pundit who expresses a point of view on an issue and a political presenter who does. Obviously there are limits, but the BBC should err on the side of free speech.
The longer-term damage to the BBC here is not due to a bad call, but to the emergence of a double standard when it comes to integrity.
The selection of BBC Chairman Richard Sharp (a generous Conservative Party donor in the past) is under investigation after it emerged he had facilitated an 800,000 (966,720 $) to his friend, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at a time when Sharp was running for the BBC job. Sharp has since clarified that he made a presentation to a government official who could advise him on the matter and was not himself involved in making or arranging the loan. (A parliamentary committee report concluded that Sharp had made significant errors of judgment and called on him to consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.)
Yet it struck many as suspicious that a broadcaster whose management has extensive ties to the Conservative Party cracked down on a sports pundit who criticized a Tory government policy. The irony is that Johnson has spent much of his time in office criticizing the BBC for its bias the other way. The BBC’s job is no longer just to make it clear where its impartiality guidelines apply to presenters, but to ensure that its own leadership is seen as beyond reproach.
The whole saga is also embarrassing for the government, despite the free publicity its immigration bill has received. It is almost always counterproductive and wrong to invoke Nazi Germany to make a political point like Lineker did in his tweet. governments themselves admit, very likely constitutes a violation of international law. In noting the Bill’s immeasurable cruelty, Lineker was making a moral argument that even Labor, equally eager to be seen as tough on migrants, avoided.
Lineker isn’t about to give up talking about the issue either. As difficult as the past few days have been, it just doesn’t compare to having to flee persecution or war to seek refuge in a distant country, he tweeted on Monday. It is heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.
With a few spare strokes, therefore, Lineker exposed the flaws in BBC governance, the cynicism at the heart of the Government’s immigration policy and the vacuum of Labor outrage, a hat trick from an expert. who still has play.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe.
|
