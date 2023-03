Erdogan 10 points behind ahead of May elections: polls

Turkiye’s upcoming elections on May 14 could see an opposition victory, as early Aksoy Research polls currently show Turkey’s opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by more than 10 percentage points. Moreover, polls also show that the Alliance of Nations, a political coalition made up of six opposition parties, leads Erdogan’s AK party and its coalition partners by at least six points. Meanwhile, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) garners 10% of the votes in the same polls. Analysts say Turkey’s president and his political bloc are facing their biggest challenge in the past 20 years, with soaring inflation, a cost of living crisis and the effects of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake. last month coinciding with the weakening of Turkey’s already fragile economy. . Meanwhile, 34.3% of Turks blamed Erdogan’s government for the massive losses in the earthquake, while only 26.9% blamed the contractors who built the many apartment buildings that sprang up. collapsed in the earthquake, according to a Metropoll survey. “Simply blaming Erdogan for everything wrong in Turkey will not be enough. Past elections have shown Erdogan to be a phenomenal activist, but recent remarks suggest he has lost his grassroots touch and his ability to connect with voters,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of the risk advisory firm Teneo policies. Reuters. Aksoy Research released its poll on March 8, showing Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of Erdogan with 55.6% support, against the president himself with just 44.4%. Furthermore, the poll showed that the main opposition bloc with 43.5% of the vote and the HDP with 11.3%, while Erdogan’s AKP and its coalition partners in the nationalist MHP only won than 37.8%. The damage caused by theMagnitude 7.8 earthquakein Turkey and Syria in February exceeded $100 billion in Turkey alone, according to an official with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Meanwhile, the World Bank estimated the direct damage in Turkey from the earthquake at $34.2 billion, but said the costs would be much higher when calculating the costs of recovery and reconstruction, as well than losses to Turkey’s gross domestic product. Currently, around 1.5 million people affected by the earthquake in Turkey are living in tents, while another 46,000 have been moved to containers, according to the government.

