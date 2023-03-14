PM Modi is afraid of the AAP: Kejriwal in Madhya Pradesh





File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | Photo credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said on March 14 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of the AAP and that he (Mr Modi) would suffer in the Lok Sabha elections. Modiji is afraid of AAP like the way we played in Gujarat, like challenging a tiger in its den and the way people supported us…, Mr Kejriwal told reporters outside the state shed when questioned that the ruling BJP was targeting opposition leaders in the country. . In the last elections in Gujarat, the BJP won a record 156 seats in the 182-member chamber. AAP opened its account in the state with five seats and a nearly 13% vote share. Mr Kejriwal and his Punjabi counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived here to address a gathering of party workers amid the AAPs bid to expand its base in the MP, where Assembly polls are expected later This year. The party said it would run in all 230 precincts in the state. Free power, education in case of election to power: Kejriwal Mr Kejriwal has also promised free electricity, education and healthcare if his party is elected to power in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing a Jansabha During a meeting at Dussehra Maidan in BHEL here, Mr. Kejriwal also announced that the AAP government will regularize the services of employees and end corruption in the state. Just give me a chance to make a change to serve you. I will provide free electricity to Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab, AAP chief said. He highlighted the performance of the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people to vote for the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year. A viable option Since independence, Mr. Kejriwal said, Congress has ruled the state for 45 years, while the BJP has been at the helm for almost 30 years. People are fed up because nothing happened and there was no alternative available in the state, he said. Now AAP is a viable option for them, Mr. Kejriwal said. Asked about Lok Sabha polls next year, he said Mr Modi would suffer this time in the parliamentary elections. The AAP, which swept the Punjab polls last year, is boosted by its performance in the Madhya Pradesh urban local body polls in July-August 2022, where it claimed to have garnered 6.3% of the vote. He had fielded 1,500 candidates in the local elections and the party managed to win the post of mayor of Singrauli in the Vindh region of the state.

