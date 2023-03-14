To master China’s banks, Xi uses a familiar playbook

For a man with a hammer, a famous psychologist once postulated, everything looks like a nail.

For most of his decade in power, Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, generally came to the same conclusion about the best way to deal with the country’s problems: to involve the Communist Party more. And now, as China faces an economy that lacks the dynamism of the past and teeters between a slumped real estate sector and local governments overwhelmed with debt, Mr. Xi is once again wielding his gavel.

At the annual meeting of China’s national legislature, which ended on Monday, Xi introduced a series of sweeping changes to the country’s regulatory framework, allowing top party leaders to exert more direct control over the financial policy and banking regulation. Appointments of Xi’s allies to key regulatory posts and additional reshuffles are expected in the coming days, further tightening party scrutiny of the financial system.

This is very consistent with what Xi Jinping has deployed over the past 10 years, said Max Zenglein, chief economist at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. Whenever he faces a problem, the solution is greater party centralization.

The moves are the latest evidence of how Mr. Xi continues to reshape China’s business climate, steering the world’s second-largest economy away from the free-market policies that underpinned its rise. As China’s former rulers sought to maintain a buffer between the party and the private sector, Mr. Xi erased those lines and made it clear that business is there to advance the party’s agenda.