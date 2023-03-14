Politics
To master China’s banks, Xi uses a familiar playbook
For a man with a hammer, a famous psychologist once postulated, everything looks like a nail.
For most of his decade in power, Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, generally came to the same conclusion about the best way to deal with the country’s problems: to involve the Communist Party more. And now, as China faces an economy that lacks the dynamism of the past and teeters between a slumped real estate sector and local governments overwhelmed with debt, Mr. Xi is once again wielding his gavel.
At the annual meeting of China’s national legislature, which ended on Monday, Xi introduced a series of sweeping changes to the country’s regulatory framework, allowing top party leaders to exert more direct control over the financial policy and banking regulation. Appointments of Xi’s allies to key regulatory posts and additional reshuffles are expected in the coming days, further tightening party scrutiny of the financial system.
This is very consistent with what Xi Jinping has deployed over the past 10 years, said Max Zenglein, chief economist at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. Whenever he faces a problem, the solution is greater party centralization.
The moves are the latest evidence of how Mr. Xi continues to reshape China’s business climate, steering the world’s second-largest economy away from the free-market policies that underpinned its rise. As China’s former rulers sought to maintain a buffer between the party and the private sector, Mr. Xi erased those lines and made it clear that business is there to advance the party’s agenda.
Mr. Xi underlined this message on March 6 when he said that the party had always viewed the private sector as our own people and that while it had a responsibility to support businesses in difficult times, it also had to offer guidance in times of confusion.
With economic growth near its slowest pace in decades, it is essential for Xi that the financial sector conform to his vision. He needs bankers to allocate capital the way China wants its money to be spent and prevent domestic funds from moving overseas, while exercising caution to avoid overextending lending and putting jeopardize the financial system.
In what appeared to be a precursor to structural changes in the financial regulatory bureaucracy, China’s top anti-corruption watchdog also published a not-so-veiled warning to bankers last month. He said he will seriously investigate and deal with people who neglect the party leadership in financial work and public enterprises.
Echoing the message of common prosperity, one of Mr. Xi’s signature slogans for narrowing the wealth gap in Chinese society, the watchdog said bankers should adopt party values and avoid ideologies of the financial elite. The group said bankers should not emulate the West with its singular focus on money.
Heads are already starting to roll. Bao Fan, a prominent investment banker and managing director of China Renaissance Holdings, disappeared last month. After initially stating that he was unable to contact Mr. Bao, China Renaissance said she had learned that the banker was cooperating with an investigation by certain Chinese authorities.
Last month, China’s chief prosecutor accused Tian Huiyu, the former chairman of China Merchants Bank, one of the country’s largest commercial lenders, with abuse of power and insider trading. When he was expelled from the Communist Party in October, the party declared in a report that Mr. Tian had led a corrupt life with loose morals for accepting lavish gifts as well as invitations to banquets, trips and golf.
The pointed rhetoric, targeted surveillance and crackdowns on high-profile figures are reminiscent of China’s so-called rectification campaign in recent years in the tech sector. This resulted in huge fines, the disruption of business strategies, and tycoons being driven underground.
But unlike the tech industry, which was flying high and accumulating greater influence in society, the financial sector is under enormous pressure in part because of the fragile balance sheets of local governments and the banks that lend to them. ANZ Research estimates that Chinese local government debt has increased by 16% annually over the past five years.
After three years of footing the bill for China’s strict zero Covid policy of constant testing, local government finances are stretched thin, a situation made worse by a housing market slump that has diminished a once-reliable revenue stream from the leasing state-owned land to property developers.
On Friday, China’s legislature, known as the National People’s Congress, approved a proposal create a new regulatory body called the State Bureau of Financial Supervision and Administration to oversee China’s 400 trillion yuan, or $57 trillion, financial system. The new entity was formed from China’s existing banking and insurance regulatory commission, and it will absorb some roles played by other agencies, including the central bank and securities regulator.
Darrell Duffie, a management and finance professor at Stanford University and a keen China watcher, said the changes are consistent with how China is moving toward additional regulation to correct past mistakes. In this case, he said, he wanted to correct the excessive financial exuberance that caused dozens of property developers to default on loans and left the sector awash in debt.
It’s a delicate dance, Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ Research, wrote in a report, as authorities need to ensure banks and corporations don’t binge on risky loans, without stifling the economy, because credit remains the most important. engine of growth.
Analysts say this latest drive to clean up the financial sector is also rooted in growing concern over the adequacy of the country’s financial regulation, which had been called into question in recent years by a series of missteps and scandals. which tested the parties’ ability to maintain order. .
Peer-to-peer lending initially took off in China around 2014 with little scrutiny until a series of defaults and scandals sparked a wave of protests that forced the government to shut down the sector several years later. Protests erupted last year when depositors at rural banks in central China’s Henan Province said the institutions froze their savings accounts and refused to let them withdraw their money.
Lu Ting, chief economist for China at Nomura, a Japanese brokerage, said some of these changes were long overdue as many issues have surfaced in recent years, reflecting local governments’ challenge to oversee financial institutions. on which they rely.
In addition to the new government financial regulator, the Communist Party is expected to resurrect a policy-making committee that will report directly to senior management. The Central Financial Works Commission was formed in 1998 after the Asian financial crisis so that party leaders can play a role in regulation. It was dissolved five years later when China established a banking regulator.
In reincarnation, the commission is expected to work closely with the new regulator, and it will be headed by a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the inner circle of power in Chinese politics comprising mostly Xi loyalists and key party leaders. who oversee the day-to-day running of the country. Bloomberg earlier reported the revival of the committee.
The redesign confirms what many in China already know. Be it politics, the military or the economy, all roads lead to Mr. Xi. On Friday, the 2,952 delegates to the national legislature endorsed Xi for a rare third term as president. There was not a single dissenting vote.
