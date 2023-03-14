Donald Trump’s Lawyer Needs a Graphic Designer Who Won’t Copy and Paste Quinn Emanuel’s Logo





A firm’s logo is often a client’s first real contact with a lawyer. Whether it’s on a billboard or on a website or on the business card the lawyer gave to a potential client, the logo tells the client something about the lawyer. Aesthetics are important, and a professional logo tells the viewer that the attorney takes the business seriously enough to devote the time and resources needed to appreciate the graphic design. The alternative isn’t great and can be very bad for business.

Between efforts to keep the former president out of the grand jury room, Donald Trump’s new attorney, Joe Tacopina, has to step aside on other business. It has a beautiful website design with a professional logo.

Class.

There is a pop of color with this green and white scheme that draws the viewer in. Most law firms stick to boring and conservative black, gray and white, which sets it apart in a positive way. The lettering combines a clean, compact font and lowercase letters to convey a modern outlook. People overlook the importance of an aesthetically pleasing font, but there’s a reason no one submits resumes to Comic Sans companies.

The coloring and lettering give off an almost West Coast feel to the New York firm, don’t they?

Oh no.

Yes, it looks like Tacopina is rolling out the same logo design as Quinn Emanuel. Well, not exactly. Quinn Green is a bit darker than Tacopina Green. Is Tacopina going for the uniform Jets vibe, perhaps? If so, consider it trial and error in corporate branding.

Even the sub-logo with the full company name appears to be a copy. Tacopina’s company uses all caps and Quinn sticks to lowercase, but conceptually it’s the same.

Presumably, Tacopina and his team had no intention of doing this. A designer probably grabbed something that looked “legal” and slapped it on it. Or maybe Quinn hired someone who did the same thing on the Tacopina website. In both cases. To borrow from one of the best SNL tracks of recent years:

Yeah, he just highlighted the company name, he clicked the drop-down menu, and he randomly selected Impact Bold and colored the first half green. Like a thoughtless child wandering through a garden tearing leaves along the way.

Maybe Tacopina is waiting for those Trump fees to start rolling in so he can hire a graphic designer to revamp the look. If that’s the plan, he might want to check with Rudy, because sometimes those bills don’t get paid.

Earlier: Biglaw is changing its name and the new logo is…let’s just say “unconventional” What font should you use for your resume? Apparently it matters to people.

Joe Patrice is an editor at Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. Feel free to email tips, questions or comments. Follow him on Twitter if you’re interested in law, politics, and a healthy dose of college sports news. Joe is also Managing Director at RPN Executive Search.

