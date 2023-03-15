After a surprise agreement between Tehran and Riyadh, Xi Jinping turns to Moscow and kyiv

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wants Beijing to play a bigger role on the international stage, could meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as early as next week in Moscow. But the visit, which the Kremlin sees as a strengthening of ties between the two countries, a “limitless” partnership that arouses suspicion in the West, may not be a complete victory for the Russians. that, according to Wall Street Journal sources, the Chinese leader will then consider meeting for the first time since the start of the war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last month, while hosting a top Chinese diplomat, Putin revealed he was waiting for Xi Jinping in Moscow. But, at the time, it was planned for April or May. The trip has not yet been confirmed, but sources told Reuters that after all it could take place next week, earlier than expected and at a time when the president has just been re-elected for a third term. history in front of China.

This visit also comes after Beijing won an important victory on the international diplomatic scene, after brokering an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume relations – suspended for seven years – and reopen embassies. An agreement which was announced by surprise on Friday, after four days of negotiations, and which could have an impact throughout the Middle East. Iranians, with a Shiite majority, and Saudis, with a Sunni majority, appear on either side of several conflicts – such as in Yemen or Syria.

China’s intervention, which shows that it no longer uses economic tools alone to prove its influence, also reveals the fact that the United States is losing room for maneuver in the region.

In the case of Ukraine, China asserts its neutrality in the conflict, having neither condemned the Russian invasion nor aligned with the sanctions, and reiterated its calls for a peaceful solution. But his support for Moscow has been one of the Russians’ economic lifelines. And, when Beijing promised to present a “peace plan” for the conflict, the Americans denounced that they were studying the sending of weapons to Russian allies – something China refuses to consider doing.

On the first anniversary of the invasion, Beijing released a 12-point document it called “a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.” Among other aspects, he calls on Moscow and Kyiv to resume peace negotiations, defends respect for the sovereignty of all countries, calls for the abandonment of the Cold War mentality and insists on the end of hostilities. He reiterates his opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and advocates the end of unilateral sanctions.

The “peace plan” has been criticized by many in the West, believing that it puts the “aggressor” and the “aggressor” on the same level. However, this was not entirely dismissed by Ukrainians, with Zelensky, who was available to speak with Xi, saying it was good for China to talk about Ukraine.

In Moscow, the Chinese president’s visit has not yet been confirmed, but Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said yesterday that relations between the two countries are important for global stability. “Bilateral relations between our countries have reached an unprecedented new level and have become a major factor in supporting global stability in the face of growing geopolitical tensions around the world,” Shoigu wrote, according to Tass, in a telegram addressed to a Chinese soldier. official., close to Xi Jinping.

"Positive energy for peace"

Yesterday, during the closing of the National People’s Congress which confirmed his third term, Xi Jinping defended that China should ‘actively participate in reforming and building global governance system’ and promote ‘global security initiatives’. According to him, greater Chinese intervention in international governance will bring “a positive energy for peace and development in the world and to create an international environment conducive to the development of our country”.

While referring to peace, Xi Jinping also spoke of the need to create a “Great Wall of Action”, develop security zones and ensure the modernization of the military sector. “Security is the foundation of development, while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity”said the president. “We should fully promote the modernization of national defense and armed forces, and transform the people’s armed forces into a Great Wall of action that effectively protects national sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. added. added.

