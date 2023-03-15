Trump’s Latest Failure: Music – Rolling Stone





We review “Justice for All”, the number one hit on iTunes from the J6 Prison Choir and… Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been so unsuccessful in his life that it may seem unfair to say that his recent foray into music is unique in its viciousness. After all, the former president bankrupted a casino, defaulted on an airline, and missed out on ownership of a professional football team, to name just a few of his ignominious flops. In this grand scheme of things, what’s a terrible song in the face of a lifetime of costly failures? Is Trump’s new single “Justice for All” really on par with his more expensive flops in terms of sheer embarrassing nastiness? Oh my God, yes. Yes it’s sure.

For starters, the song itself largely consists of an atonal screaming rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, “sung” by the J6 Prison Choir – a group of twenty or so men imprisoned at the correctional treatment center. of Washington, DC for their participation in the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol complex. While Trump himself gets the top spot for the track, his actual involvement is limited to a nasal recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance that erupts through the choir’s sung verses at awkward moments with all the solemnity and bravado you expect from a man who does the Elain Benes dance after every political rally. Apparently this echo-heavy call-and-response act is to remind listeners that the song is patriotic and American and very serious, but in fact, it’s just reminding people that Trump might not know the lyrics to the national anthem first. Inasmuch as there’s a line that keeps the track wildly out of balance, it’s the moody keyboard tones loaded with the Herculean challenge of making everyone feel like they’re in tune with each other. That he spectacularly fails this challenge is as much an indictment of the song’s anonymous producer as it is the singing ability of everyone involved. Those hoping for a cohesive melody touch needn’t apply.

Then again, those looking for a cohesive melody probably aren’t the intended audience for the song to begin with. Although it knocked Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” to number one on iTunes last weekend, Variety notes that the songs can dominate iTunes with just a few thousand sales in a single day, which which gives an inflated meaning. it doesn’t necessarily translate to wider chart success. On Spotify, for example, “Justice for All” wallowed in relative obscurity with less than 150,000 streams, while Cyrus broke a company record with 100 million streams in its first week of release. single. Trump’s track seems less concerned with artistic merit and aural pleasure than signaling MAGA virtue as the former president pushes ahead with his 2024 re-election bid; the song’s heartfelt moment comes in its final seconds, as the prisoners begin chanting “USA!” United States!”, dropping the grim pretense of respectful victimhood in favor of the pounding chest better suited to a group of dudes accused of smashing their way through Congress. (Trump, by this point in the song, has become obviously silent.)

Notwithstanding promises to use sales of the song to support incarcerated J6 defendants, it’s hard to say exactly who “Justice for All” is really for? Does the MAGA universe care that it is largely unlistenable? Do they listen to it on their headphones and push the dirge as they jog, or blast it from the speakers of their extended cab F-150 while they record a YouTube video on how seeing a trans cashier at Walmart ruined their weekend? What is the soundtrack to, exactly? The next presidential inauguration party? Let’s hope not.

