Politics
Narendra Modi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind the Adani wall, the opposition regroups
Op leaders express dismay at Center targeting Rahul
Strategy for escalating protests to be finalized on Wednesday at a 16-party meeting convened by Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 15.03.23, 03:31
Opposition parties are considering new ways to pressure the Center to order investigations into the affairs of the Adani groups, with the government so far refusing to bow to continued unrest in parliament over the issue.
Senior opposition leaders have expressed dismay at the government for choosing the path of confrontation by targeting Rahul Gandhi instead of trying to find a way out of the stalemate.
On Tuesday, the Center continued to demand an apology from Rahul for claiming a threat to Indian democracy as the opposition pushed for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the Adani controversy, stalling parliament for the second day consecutive.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any business while the Rajya Sabha ran smoothly for only one hour to celebrate Indians’ achievements at the Oscars.
The prevailing view in the opposition is that giving in at this stage would be tantamount to letting Prime Minister Narendra Modi off the hook despite serious evidence of wrongdoing to favor and protect his friend Gautam Adani. Most of the 16 main opposition parties want to step up the protests.
Among the ideas on the table is a public appeal signed by opposition MPs outlining why a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is needed to investigate the full gamut of the Adani case.
Other ideas include a march to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement and a massive demonstration in the premises of Parliament. Many parties feel it is necessary to send a message that the ED selectively targets opposition politicians.
The strategy will be finalized on Wednesday at a 16-party meeting convened by Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The intention is clear: to become aggressive in both communication and action.
The entire opposition believes that the BJP has made a false case against Rahul, accusing him of denigrating India and its democracy during his UK tour, to divert the nation’s attention from the Adani controversy and misuse of central agencies.
Opposition MPs are convinced that Rahul had said nothing in the UK about the threat to Indian democracy that he had not asserted in India many times before.
As for the accusation that Rahul invited Europe and America to intervene in India’s internal affairs, they think it is made up.
Many opposition leaders say the government was unreasonable in demanding an apology from Rahul for expressing concern about the health of democracy in India. They see this as an indication that the government will not tolerate any form of criticism.
Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said the only relevant issue was a fair and thorough investigation into the Adani controversy and the rest was part of the government’s diversionary tactic to evade the real issues.
KC Venugopal, Congress Secretary General in charge of organizing, tweeted: “Instead of attacking Rahul Gandhi for speaking the truth, the Prime Minister must answer why he made such anti-Indian statements during his trips to the stranger.
“His words insulted the hard work of four generations of Indians who transformed a post-colonial country into a 21st century global giant.”
Congress leaders unearthed several remarks made by Prime Minister Modi during his overseas tours that they said belittled India. In one such statement, Modi pits his “Skill India” mission against the country’s previous identity as “Scam India”.
Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas led a large protest in Delhi on Tuesday against the government’s refusal to order investigations into Adani’s affairs. He alleged India’s rules and regulations were set aside to protect a businessman who happened to be a friend of the prime minister.
