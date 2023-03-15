Cops outside his home, Imran Khan tweets a video message. Said he could be killed | world news





Police and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed for hours in the city of Lahore on Tuesday as law enforcement sought to arrest him to ensure his appearance in court to face a charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts.

The drama began when a large contingent of police in riot gear headed for Khans’ house in the Lahores Zaman Park neighborhood to execute a non-releasable warrant issued in what became the case Toshakhana (State Gift Repository).

Police and Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters fought pitched battles outside his home, resulting in several injuries on both sides. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers, who pelted them with rocks and bottles.

Several videos shared by PTI show police firing tear gas into the compound of Khan’s sprawling residence.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been pushing for a snap election since losing a confidence vote in parliament in April last year, has posted a video message urging his supporters to come out and continue the struggle even though he was arrested.

The police came to pick me up and take me to jail. They think when Imran Khan goes to jail, people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong, he said in the brief video, speaking in Urdu and invoking Pakistan’s origins in Islam.

For your rights and your true freedom, you must come out and fight… But if something happens to me, or if I am sent to prison or if they kill me, you must prove that even without Imran Khan, this nation will continue his struggle and show that you will never accept slavery under these thieves and the only person who made decisions for the country, he said.

Internet services were cut around Khan’s home and helicopters were used for surveillance in the area. The paramilitary Pakistani Rangers have been deployed to reinforce the police personnel.

Shortly after Khan posted the video message, protests by his supporters were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. The demonstrators blocked the main roads of these cities before being dispersed by the police.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said authorities would arrest Khan as directed by the courts and lead him to face charges.

Police officers from Islamabad arrived in Lahore on Monday to arrest Khan after a district and magistrate court in the Pakistani capital reinstated the arrest warrant against him in the Toshakhana case. The arrest warrant was issued after Khan ignored repeated summonses to appear in court.

Khan faces charges of illegally keeping and selling gifts he received from foreign leaders while he was prime minister. The items included several expensive watches. Pakistan’s Election Commission previously found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts last October.

He has been charged under a constitutional provision relating to the sincerity and trustworthiness of politicians with a very serious offense in Pakistan and a conviction could result in his disqualification from political life. He also faces several other cases in different cities.

Another arrest warrant issued against Khans was suspended by another court in Islamabad on Tuesday in a case related to his controversial remarks against a female judge. On Monday, the Lahore High Court suspended bail warrants against Khan and his close associate Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to contempt of the electoral commission.

