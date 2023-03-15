Why Trump’s Stormy Daniels defense is flawed





If Donald Trump’s lawyers try to drag his wife Melania into his legal drama Stormy Daniels, he might have a problem.

A former friend of Melania Trump said on Tuesday the former first lady “knew” about her husband’s alleged affair with Daniels – before ordering her then-fixer Michael Cohen to pay the star of the porn $130,000 to buy his silence in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

“‘Melania Defense’ in Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Case WILL NOT WORK,” tweeted ex-friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. “Why not? Melania Trump knew”

Trump’s legal team has publicly argued that the silent payment to Daniels had nothing to do with trying to affect the election outcome, Vice reported. election law because it would have been beneficial to his candidacy to prevent Daniels from revealing their alleged affair.

Trump’s lawyers say he had other reasons for buying Daniels’ silence. The payoff, they say, was Trump’s way of saving himself from personal embarrassment and preventing his wife Melania from finding out he allegedly went on a date with the porn star in July 2006. Daniels said that the hookup took place at a celebrity golf course. tournament in Lake Tahoe about four months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

It’s not directly related to the campaign, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said in an interview on ABC Good Morning America on Monday, Vice reported. He did it with personal funds to prevent something from coming out (which was) wrong but embarrassing for himself, his family, his young son.

Stormy Daniels, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels has put the heavily investigated former real estate mogul and reality TV star in a legal bind – being the first former president in US history to be indicted for an offense criminal. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has sent strong signals that he plans to indict Trump for possible corporate and campaign finance law violations related to the silent payment, the New York Times last week.

Cohen, considered a crucial witness in the prosecutor’s case against Trump, testified before a grand jury on Monday, The New York Times reported. Cohen had a bitter falling out with Trump after he was prosecuted in 2018 and served time in federal prison for crimes related to the silent payment. When he pleaded guilty in federal court, Cohen said Trump ordered him to make the payment to Daniels to prevent him from selling his story.

The Manhattan case examines whether the Trumps company falsified business records of a tort by creating a bogus agency contract with Cohen and saying that Trump’s monthly reimbursement checks to Cohen were for legal fees, the New York Times. To elevate the case to felony status, Manhattan prosecutors must show that Trump also intended to commit or cover up a second felony in violation of New York state election law, the New York also said. York Times.

Michael Cohen speaks with reporters as he arrives to testify before a grand jury in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Yuki Iwamura/Associayed Press

In a Truth Social article last week, Trump said he had done absolutely nothing wrong and called the investigation a witch hunt, the New York Post reported. He also repeated his position that he had never had an affair with Daniels. I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, and I wouldn’t have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels, Trump said.

Winston Wolkoff had his own falling out with Melania Trump and the rest of the Trump family after he said the family scapegoated her in the media over potential crimes related to Trump’s inauguration fundraiser in 2017. A former unpaid White House aide, Winston Wolkoff has since joined Cohen in becoming a vocal critic of the former president and his family. of My friendship with the First Lady.

While promoting his book, Winston Wolkoff released several audio recordings that proved very embarrassing to Melania Trump. The recordings revealed conversations in which the former first lady complained about having to decorate the White House at Christmas and was overheard saying young immigrant children were excited about their accommodations in federal custody after being separated from their parents at the American border under the aegis of her husband. zero tolerance policy.

