Xi Jinping promises to turn the Chinese army into a great wall of steel | International

The current turbulent times marked by rising military tensions, technological competition and mutual distrust between China and the United States seem to have paved the way for a new security and defense paradigm from Beijing. On Monday, during his closing speech at the National People’s Congress (NPC), Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his intention to modernize the People’s Liberation Army and make it a great wall of steel capable of guaranteeing the national sovereignty and development of China.

In Xi’s speech, the first he has delivered since making history by securing a third term as president, he reiterated the argument that China will not be complete until Taiwan is reunited with the mainland. While claiming to actively promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, he added that he would firmly oppose interference by outside forces and Taiwan’s separatist activities. This message received the longest applause from the nearly 3,000 delegates seated in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square.

Tensions in Taiwan have been at a boil since last summer, when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to the democratic island. The incident dealt a blow to already tattered diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing, which hit a new low last month when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon that was flying over US territory without permission.

In his speech on Monday, Xi also touched on the technology race, which is another critical issue affecting US-China relations. The president said the country should pursue high-quality growth, support innovation-led development, and seek scientific and technological self-sufficiency.

The post marked a shift from the president’s fierce criticism of growing US pressure on China’s economy. Last week, Xi, who rarely makes direct accusations, criticized Washington’s efforts to stop China’s rise, whether through trade sanctions or restrictions on the sale of advanced chip technologies to China. Western countries led by the United States have implemented a complete lockdown, containment and suppression of our country, which poses unprecedented severe challenges to our development, he said.

But on Monday, Xi promised that development and security would go hand in hand during his third term as president. Security is the foundation for development, while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity, he said.

Ahead of the speech, Xi, who has been the most powerful leader since the days of Mao Zedong, was also unanimously elected chairman of the Central Military Commission, the country’s top military body. The vote took place during the first session of the NPC, chaired by the new members of the State Council, all of whom are close allies of Xi. In this way, Xi consolidated control over the three main branches of power in China: the Communist Party, the government, and the military.

Last week, the State Council, which has little oversight power and is controlled by the Communist Party, overwhelmingly ratified the new appointments, as well as the 2023 budget, which includes a 7.2% increase defense spending, the largest increase in four years. The body endorsed the government’s annual work report, which sets a target of around 5% economic growth, and also gave the green light to various reforms aimed at securing Communist Party control over critical sectors such as as technology and finance, which has been plagued by doubts. and setbacks from China’s struggling real estate sector.

China also faces a number of social challenges, such as high youth unemployment, declining birth rate and rapidly aging population. Premier Li Qiang, however, expressed optimism about the outlook. Against all odds, China is moving towards a better future, Li said Monday in his first public appearance as prime minister.

Li, who has spent his career in the country’s major economic sectors, used his speech to try to calm nerves in the private sector, which has been rocked in recent years by growing surveillance from communist parties and heavy regulatory pressure. Although Li has promised that the government will provide equal treatment to all types of businesses, his well-known loyalty to Xi Jinping has raised doubts about whether he will truly act as a counterweight to the party.

As for the 5% growth target, Li said reaching the target will require redoubled efforts. But he added: The Chinese people have always succeeded in going through difficult times, achieving new progress and creating new miracles.

China’s economic development is supported by a number of advantages. For example, we have a large market that is irreplaceable. We have an industrial system that works well. We have a rich pool of human resources. We have a solid development base. But above all, we have notable institutional strength, he said.

Li also took a more conciliatory tone on the issue of American competition, saying: China and the United States are closely linked economically. We have both benefited from the development on the other side.

