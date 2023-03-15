Pakistani police try to arrest Imran Khan: here is the latest news





As Pakistani police prepared to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Lahore home on Tuesday, hundreds of his supporters flocked to his side, sparking clashes. Law enforcement fired tear gas and water cannons at them outside the Zaman Park residence.

Amid the disruption, Khan shared a rallying cry in a video posted to Twitter. “The police are here to send me to jail. They think if Imran Khan goes to jail, this nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong,” he said in the video.[If] something happens to me, if they send me to prison, or if I get killed, you have to show that you can fight without me too.

How did Khan get embroiled in legal troubles?

Khan was ousted from his seat as prime minister last April after a no-confidence vote in parliament. He claimed without evidence that his dismissal was illegal and a plot by his political opponents and the United States.

Khan, of the centrist Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was accused of selling gifts to the state and failing to fully declare his assets while he was prime minister. Police had previously said they would arrest Khan in connection with his involvement in corruption and “terrorism”. On Sunday, the Pakistani government released a comprehensive report on foreign gifts kept by public office holders from 2002 to 2022. Khan reportedly received several wristwatches and ornaments.

The Pakistani government has also accused Khan of “terrorism” after he criticized senior officials for arresting his chief of staff; law enforcement described his response as threatening.

What is Khan’s populist influence?

Khan’s supporters view the numerous charges against him as politically motivated. “Khan’s supporters believe he is not corrupt and is the target of a political witch hunt,” says Michael Kugelman, associate director of the Asia program at the Woodrow Wilson Center.

“It’s not surprising in the sense that the government has said for months that they will arrest Khan because he repeatedly failed to appear in court,” Kugelman said. They had repeatedly mentioned having an arrest warrant but had not arrested him. “What makes today different is that the government seems to be serious.”

The Pakistani government would be wary of arresting a populist leader like Khan lest he upset his base for whom his imprisonment would be a “red line”, Kugelman said.

“The government would rather he surrender voluntarily because footage of police breaking down doors to take Khan by force would pull a base of support in a much bigger way than if he just had to drive out of the house in a car. from police. ,” he says.

This answer may differ depending on how quickly Khan is released, whether he is able to get bail within hours, or whether he is being held indefinitely. An arrest or conviction could also undermine Khan’s electoral prospects ahead of a national election scheduled for this fall.

More must-reads from TIME

Write to Sanya Mansoor at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6262805/pakistan-imran-khan-arrest-protests-latest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos