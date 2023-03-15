‘If I am imprisoned or killed…’: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s message to supporters as police prepare to arrest him





Facing the specter of arrest, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged his supporters to “come out” and prove the government wrong. Khan said the government believed that if he was arrested the country would fall asleep. “Go out and prove them wrong,” he said in a video message.

Khan said police arrived outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him. “They think that after my arrest the nation will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong,” he said. Khan, who was ousted from power last year, said everyone should come out of their homes for their rights and haqeeqi azaadi (true freedom).

Two warrants for his arrest without bail were issued on Monday for Imran Khan after he failed to appear in court in cases related to Toshakhana’s dismissal and threatened a female district and additional session judge , according to the Pakistani daily Dawn.

Today the police arrived at his residence in Lahore. Following this decision, massive protests erupted in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad. Khan’s supporters also clashed with police outside his residence.

Khan made an impassioned appeal to his followers and said: “If something happens to me and I am sent to prison or I am killed, you must prove that you will fight without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and the only person who made decisions for the country.

According to Dawn, shortly after 2 p.m. armored police vehicles arrived outside Zaman Park with the intention of arresting the former prime minister, but the officers refrained from commenting on the case in which they were acting. against Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e. -Insaf.

An Islamabad District and Magistrate Court on Monday issued arrest warrants for Khan after he skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case. The court also ordered the police to present him in court by March 18.

Today, nearly an hour after police arrived outside Zaman Park, police used water cannon and tear gas against Khan supporters who had gathered outside his residence.

The High Court in Islamabad will consider Khan’s plea against the arrest warrants tomorrow Wednesday.

In a tweet this evening, Islamabad Police said Tarnool road was blocked by PTI protesters. They said a case had been registered at Tarnool police station against PTI workers who blocked the road on the orders of Imran Khan.

