The facts about Trump’s 2018 regulatory easing on banks like SVB

After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed late last week following a run on the bank, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont argued that the culprit was clear: an absurd 2018 law, signed by then-President Donald Trump who rolled back regulations on SVB-sized banks. .

President Joe Biden was not as blunt as Sanders in blaming the 2018 rollback for the SVB implosion, but he, too, criticized the Trump Act in his Monday comments on the banking system. Trump, meanwhile, dismissed any role in the SVB mess and his spokesman accused Democrats of trying to mislead the public to escape their own responsibility.

Here’s a look at how the 2018 rollback affected banks like SVB, which backed this law in Congress, and what some analysts have to say about how much the law might have helped SVB’s situation.

In short, the 2018 rollback freed some banks from the policies put in place in the aftermath of the 2007 and 2008 financial crisis to try to prevent those banks and the financial system from collapsing.

A 2010 law signed by then-President Barack Obama, widely known as Dodd-Frank, had created stricter regulations for banks with at least $50 billion in assets. These banks, which were deemed systemically important to the financial system, had to undergo an annual Federal Reserve stress test to maintain certain levels of capital (to be able to absorb losses) and liquidity (to be able to respond quickly). to cash obligations), and file a living will to plan for their quick and orderly dissolution in the event of failure.

The 2018 rollback removed the $50 billion threshold, which many banks said was unnecessarily burdening them. Instead, among many other changes, the rollback act made enhanced regulation standard only for banks with at least $250 billion in assets, only about a dozen banks at the time.

The rollback act gave the Federal Reserve the right to choose to apply the regulations to particular banks with at least $100 billion in assets, and it said banks that reached that $100 billion threshold dollars would still face periodic stress tests from the Fed. Still, the move from a standard threshold of $50 billion to a standard threshold of $250 billion has been widely described as a major victory for banks with assets below $250 billion.

The list included SVB, whose chief executive, Greg Becker, had urged Congress to raise the threshold.

Becker argued in 2015 congressional testimony that imposing regulation when a bank reached the $50 billion level would unnecessarily burden SVB, which then had assets approaching $40 billion, and force the company to spend time and money complying with the rules instead of providing job loans. creators. He also argued that SVB, like other medium-sized banks, does not pose systemic risks.

Given the low risk profile of our business and our business model, Becker wrote, having to deal with Dodd-Frank regulation would stifle our ability to provide credit to our customers without any significant corresponding reduction in risk.

Other banks and their supporters in Congress have made similar arguments. But many congressional Democrats and proponents of banking regulation have warned that easing regulations on large lenders is a recipe for another crisis, noting that banks with $50 billion to $249 billion in assets will not were not unimportant local entities. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office wrote before the bill passed that raising the threshold would increase the likelihood of a large financial firm with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion failing.

SVB had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The rollback legislation Trump signed in May 2018 can rightly be described as bipartisan, though it enjoyed overwhelming support among congressional Republicans and was opposed by most Democrats across the board. Congress.

The Senate passed the bill 67 to 31. All 50 Republicans who voted were in favor; 31 members of the Democratic caucus voted no, while 17 voted yes. CNN noted at the time that nearly all Democratic supporters in the Senate were either up for reelection this fall and/or from red or purple states.

The House passed the bill 258 to 159. Among Republicans, 225 voted yes and only one voted no; the Democratic caucus split 33 yeses, 158 noes.

Trump criticized Dodd-Frank and job-killing regulations by signing the bill, which is officially known as the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act. He said of supporters of the bills: It’s all about the Dodd-Frank disaster. And they fixed it, or at least went a long way to fixing it.

For obvious reasons, it’s impossible to say for sure if SVB could have survived in an alternate universe without the 2018 restoration. And any bank meltdown has many complex causes. Experts and advocates are therefore divided on the extent to which the Trump Act played a role in the downfall of the SVBs.

John Coffee, a Columbia University law professor and corporate governance expert, said in an email that SVB may well have been less exposed to a bank run under the Dodd-Frank rules from 2010. Matthew Richardson, professor of finance at New York University’s business school said in an email that while he disagreed with the sharp increase in the $50 billion threshold in 2018 , he doesn’t think it would have made a difference in this case if the threshold had never been raised.

Richardson said that even without the change, the Fed’s severe stress test, which involves a hypothetical Great Recession, would not have captured the current scenario of rising interest rates that has plagued SVB due to its large holdings. long-term bonds. And he said the way the Fed calculates its capital requirement means the calculation would not have captured the decline in the value of SVB bonds.

Dennis Kelleher, chief executive of Better Markets, a nonprofit that advocates financial reform, has always been a vocal opponent of the 2018 rollback law, but he said in an interview Monday that the law doesn’t probably had only a modest impact on the collapse of the SVB. He didn’t absolve Trump, however. Kelleher argued that a bigger factor than backtracking was how Trump appointees to top Federal Reserve positions had adopted a practice of not overwatching the oversight of banks refusing to use the many supervisory powers they still had even after the 2018 law.

Nothing in the law, Kelleher noted, prevented the Fed from telling SVB to come up with a plan to fix known problems with its balance sheet, from its high percentage of uninsured depositors to the concentration of its customers in one industry and a particular geographical area. There’s this whole panoply of tools and penalties to help Federal Reserve supervisors make sure that a bank doesn’t act the way that bank did. And yet none of that appears to have happened, Kelleher, who served on Bidens’ presidential transition team, said Monday.

Mike Konczal, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank, said he believed the message sent by Congress with the 2018 rollback that banks under $250 billion in assets are not systemic threats caused examiners and banking regulators to back down in their scrutiny of banks below the new threshold, although he noted that a direct link between the legislation and the easing is difficult to prove. And Konczal argued that while SVB might have failed without the 2018 law, they would have failed in a less catastrophic way. The Dodd-Frank rules, he argued, would have strengthened SVB’s balance sheet significantly, at least allowing the government to find a post-collapse buyer for the bank over the weekend.

