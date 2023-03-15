Politics
Me and Ms Iriana are registered to vote for the 2024 election
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said he and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo have been registered to vote for the 2024 general election (Pemilu).
This was conveyed after the President received the arrival of Matching and Tracing Officers (rooster) voter data election 2024 at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (14/3/2023).
On this occasion, the coklit officer verified voter data on behalf of President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo.
“This is proof that I and Ms Iriana are on the 2024 voter rolls,” he said. Jokowi.
Also read: Jokowi urges citizens who did not register to vote for 2024 elections to check official KPU website
He also called on the people of Indonesia to immediately check their respective data to find out whether or not they have been registered as voters for the upcoming elections.
According to the Head of State, data checks can be carried out directly on the official website of the General Election Commission (KPU), namely https://kpu.go.id or visit the official page https://cekdptonline.kpu.go.id.
“I urge the public to check his name on the KPU website. If he has not been registered, register him immediately with the local KPU,” he said.
The implementation of the coklit on Tuesday afternoon was observed directly by Indonesian KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari and Indonesian KPU Commissioner Betty Epsilon Idroos.
