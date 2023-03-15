‘The country must have educated the Prime Minister’: Arvind Kejriwal’s nasty jibe to PM Narendra Modi | India News

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sounded the ballot in Madhya Pradesh and slammed Narendra Modi for the arrests of his colleagues and said the country needed of an “educated Prime Minister”.

Speaking at a ‘Jansabha’ rally here, he pledged free electricity, education and sanitation if his party came to power in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where elections to the Assembly are scheduled by the end of the year.

He was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh have given enough opportunities to the Congress and the BJP who ruled the state for 45 and 30 years respectively. Just give AAP a chance, and like in Delhi and Punjab, we will provide free electricity, education and health facilities to people in the state, ? said Kejriwal.

He then referred to the arrest of his party colleague and former Delhi education minister, Manish Sisodia, by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged corruption case.

“The day the prime minister sent Manish Sisodia to jail, I felt it was absolutely necessary to have an educated prime minister in the country to understand the importance of education,” he said. added. he said.

Mocking Modi for his call to shake the plates during the COVID-19 crisis (to show solidarity with health workers), Kejriwal added: “If the Prime Minister is less educated, someone comes to him and advises him to beat people. plates to drive out the coronavirus. He made people do this, but did the coronavirus leak? Therefore, it is necessary for the prime minister to be educated,” he said.

Further criticizing the prime minister over the arrests of Sisodia and Delhi’s health minister, Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal said the two had transformed the education and health sectors in the nation’s capital.

But this did not sit well with the Prime Minister as it was against the interests of private actors, he alleged.

Modi will not put corrupt BJP politicians behind bars, AAP chief has claimed.

Referring to the “Vyapam scam” related to medical college admissions and government job recruitment in Madhya Pradesh and a scam at the state’s Department of Women and Child Development, Kejriwal said that no one had been sent to prison in these cases.

“The philosophy of BJP is that you are not supposed to engage in corruption if you belong to the opposition, but corruption is justified if you do so after joining the BJP. he said.

The AAP formed governments in Delhi and Punjab and got 14% of the vote in Gujarat, which is why the BJP started “throwing mud on me”, Kejriwal said.

“Does a corrupt person build schools and hospitals? The corrupt destroy public schools and hospitals for the benefit of private actors,” he said, referring to the work done by his arrested colleagues.

The AAP would certainly form the government of Gujarat in 2027, he said.

Criticizing Modi for carrying out the demonetization in 2016, Kejriwal said the prime minister was “tricked by someone” into thinking it would end corruption and terrorism. Did corruption and terrorism really end after that, the AAP leader asked.

A learned prime minister has knowledge of economics, technology and science, he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will come to power even if people vote for Congress, Kejriwal said, in apparent reference to the fall of the Congress government in 2020 after a group of MPs defected.

“Now people have an alternative in the form of AAP. Just give AAP a chance once, if we don’t deliver, I won’t come back to ask you for votes, ? said Kejriwal.

A start has already been made with the victory of AAP mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal in Singrauli, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann highlighted his government’s achievements such as setting up 500 mohalla clinics in a year and providing free treatment.

Sisodia was imprisoned for educating people by providing good schools, which was not in the interest of the BJP, Mann claimed.

Jain was arrested while setting up good hospitals to provide quality free treatment to the people of Delhi which was against the interests of private actors, he alleged.

About Congress, he said, “Congress is not a party for change, but it is now a trade where MPs are sold.”

Free electricity, educational and health facilities cannot be called freebies because they are provided through increased revenues, Mann said.

