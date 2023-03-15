Donald Trump, under criminal investigation since January 6, says it was all Mike Pence’s fault





Over the weekend, Mike Pence said his former boss was wrong to demand that he overturn the 2020 election results and that history will hold Donald Trump accountable. While that may have sounded like a serious rebuke from the ex-president, in reality, it was just the latest in a long line of remarks from the former vice president that still manage to get Trump off the hook. shoot for instigating a bloody uprising that left several people dead. On the one hand, Trump should clearly be judged for Jan. 6 now, not by a history book five or 10 years from now. On the other hand, Pence did everything in his power to ensure that the ex-president evaded all responsibility for the attack on the Capitol, first by refusing to speak to the Jan. 6 committee, then doing his best to dodge a subpoena from a special counsel criminally investigating Trump. Also? He can’t even bring himself to say he wouldn’t vote for him in 2024, probably because, against all odds, he would!

Considering all of this, you might think Trump would have let Pence’s most recent remarks slide. But obviously, that’s not how the former guy rolls. Instead, he chose to respond to comments over the weekend from former vice presidents by claiming Jan. 6 was actually Mike Pence’s fault.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump insisted: had [Pence] sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan 6, so in a lot of ways you can blame him for Jan 6. If he had sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, I believe, number one states, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had January 6 as we call it.

This is obviously insane logic, but don’t take our word for it, even the Fox News gang couldn’t believe their ears.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

During the same interview, aboard his plane en route to Iowa, Trump reportedly felt that Pence said what he said over the weekend due to weak 2024 poll numbers. I guess that he thought being nice didn’t work, Trump said. But, you know, he campaigns. And he tries very hard. And he is a nice man, I know him, I had a very good relationship until the end.

Of course, Monday wasn’t the first time Trump had something completely nonsensical to say regarding Pence’s role on Jan. 6. In November 2021, he said his former vice president deserved chants calling for his hanging.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

And Pence always does what he wants!

