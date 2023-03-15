Time is set for Boris Johnsons to wonder if he lied to MPs about the party





Boris Johnson Boris Johnson has agreed to face a televised questioning over whether he lied to MPs about partygate next Wednesday in a hearing that will determine his political future. The former prime minister is due to appear before the all-party Commons Privileges Committee at 2pm on March 22, it was announced on Tuesday. Mr Johnson will have to convince MPs that he did not knowingly mislead the House with his refusals to hold lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 if he is to avoid censorship. Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a leaving rally at 10 Downing Street as rules were in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 (Cabinet Office/PA) In an interim report, the privileges committee said evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been evident to Mr Johnson during the partygate saga. They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions where he may have deliberately misled MPs with his Commons assurances. But Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking his own Covid laws, denied lying to the House and said he expects to be cleared. The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision would rest with the full House of Commons. A suspension of more than 10 sitting days could result in a by-election for Mr Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. The former Tory leader has raised concerns about party investigator Sue Grays pending his transfer to the office of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmers from the Civil Service. However, the committee, chaired by Labor great Harriet Harman but with a Tory majority of four of its seven MPs, denied that its inquiry was based on the Gray report. Instead, the inquest collected testimonies from witnesses WhatsApps, emails and photographs from a Downing Street photographer. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in San Diego for meetings with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Stefan Rousseau/PA) This week Rishi Sunak pledged to give Tories the freedom to determine Mr Johnson’s fate with their conscience. Speaking to ITV News during a visit to San Diego, the Prime Minister insisted he would not try to influence the Tories on the committee not to impose a heavy sanction. That wouldn’t be fair, Mr. Sunak said. When asked if he was concerned about a by-election, Mr. Sunak added: This is the business of Parliament, of the House. It is not normal for the government to get involved.

