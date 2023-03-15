Some take advantage of the land boom near the new Indonesian capital, others discouraged

By Stefanno Sulaiman

SUKARAJA, Indonesia (Reuters) – As the Indonesian president’s plans to build a new $32 billion capital on the island of Borneo slowly begin to take shape, the once sleepy settlement of Sukaraja is rapidly transforming.

Chief Rizki Maulana Perwira Atmadja, 38, said land prices around his village – 10 km (6 miles) from where a presidential palace is being built – had quadrupled. Some farmers had “suddenly bought a new car” after selling off part of their palm or rubber plantations, he said.

His own business, a guesthouse and cafe in front of palm trees, also thrived on an influx of workers, Rizki said. He rented rooms for construction workers while nearby several houses were turned into shops.

Four years after President Joko Widodo announced plans for a new capital, a nearly 260,000-hectare (642,474-acre) site named Nusantara, construction is ramping up in its core area. While some benefit, others fear the transformation.

Yati Dahlia, 32, from the indigenous Balik tribe in the area, tried to buy land somewhere nearby, knowing that her current home is located where government buildings are to be built.

But she said prices had jumped from 700 million rupees to 1.2 billion rupees (about $45,500 to $78,000) for a similarly sized piece of land just outside Nusantara’s main area, or 10 both government compensation for her land and a blue plywood shack where she now sells food. .

“We feel like (the government) is slowly killing us,” Yati said.

She and other tribesmen are asking for more, but many Balik residents lack proper land documents, reducing leverage in negotiations with the government, Yati said.

Some people have also refused to move because they think the land is their identity, said Balik tribesman Sibukdin, 60.

“We are only asking the government to give us special attention,” said Sibukdin, who uses only one name.

‘SIGN FOR SALE’

The project, built in an area made up largely of forests interspersed with logging concessions, plantations, coal mines and villages, is envisioned as a green and smart city, but has suffered delays due to the pandemic, while the Japanese group Softbank, which had promised financing, withdrew last year.

However, Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, has been adamant that his flagship plan to replace congested Jakarta is necessary to boost economic growth in less developed parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. , outside the main island of Java.

This prospect of future growth has resulted in a land boom, with “For Sale” signs every few kilometers (miles) along a dusty road just outside the designated town center.

Land prices near a water reservoir have increased 16 times, said Junaidin, the village chief of Tengin Baru, a settlement of around 4,000 people in the Nusantara development area.

In a bid to contain land speculation, Indonesian authorities have frozen administrative approval for land sales, although Junaidin, who goes by a name, said people had been selling illegally.

Bagus Susetyo, head of the Real Estate Indonesia Association’s East Kalimantan chapter, said transactions without land certificates were weak and could be undone if authorities ordered a crackdown.

He said major real estate companies had not sought to acquire land reserves in Nusantara due to the moratorium on permits.

LAND SPECULATION

Many major projects in the country have experienced delays due to land acquisition issues, including other key Jokowi projects such as a $7 billion Chinese-funded high-speed rail project in Java and the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit Railway.

However, the Nusantara Authority said land speculation should not affect development plans as land compensation would be measured fairly by an independent party.

“The government does not decide (prices) on its own, in the same way that residents cannot decide for themselves. If disputes over prices arise, they will be resolved by the courts,” the official told Reuters. authority secretary, Achmad Jaka Santos Adwijaya. .

During a visit in February, President Jokowi said all issues related to land acquisition had been resolved and payments to residents would be made this month, according to a statement from his office.

Jokowi has set an ambitious deadline for construction.

In the first half of 2024, Nusantara will be declared the capital. The main government buildings, including a palace and a presidential office, are to be ready by August this year. More than 16,000 civil servants, police and military will leave Jakarta next year.

More than 7,000 workers are currently on site, with thousands expected to be reinforced later this year.

There has also been an influx of people from other regions seeking employment.

Alpian, 55, who quit his job at a coal mine in another part of Borneo to sell drinking water to a distributor in the future capital region, said he earned double what he used to win.

“More and more water is needed… the state-owned supply is not enough,” Alpian said from the back of his silver van.

($1 = 15,360.0000 rupees)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Raju Gopalakrishnan)