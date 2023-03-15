Despite reality, Trump blames Pence for Jan. 6 violence





At an event this weekend, former Vice President Mike Pence went a little further than he had before in his comments on the Jan. 6 riot. President Trump was wrong, Pence said. I had no right to cancel the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.

As the reprimands rolled in, the Hoosiers’ rhetoric was incomplete, but it nonetheless represented the kind of criticism National Republicans tend to avoid when it comes to the former president and the insurgent attack on the Capitol.

Of course, Donald Trump noticed it. The Washington Post reported that the former president, while on a trip to Iowa, told reporters that Pence was responsible for the riot.

If he had sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with January 6, so in many ways you can blame him for January 6, the former president says, referring to the refusal de Pence to throw out the Electoral College votes in Congress as Trump wanted him to do that day. If he had sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, USA, I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had January 6 as we call it.

In other words, if Pence had simply agreed to follow Trump’s illegal plan, ignored the election results, abandoned democracy, and played his part in giving illegitimate power to a president who had been defeated, then the radicalized supporters of Trump would not have felt the need to attack our seat of government.

This victim-blaming argument is, of course, completely bonkers, though not entirely surprising. After all, in March 2021, just two months after the riot, the former president sat down with ABC News Jonathan Karl and defended the rioters during Mike Pence chants, describing the mantra as common sense.

More than a year later, in June 2022, the Republican headlined a far-right rally and again targeted his vice president, telling his supporters that Mike lacked the guts to to act.

With that in mind, yesterday’s rhetoric was ridiculous, but it wasn’t out of place.

What interests me, however, is the extent to which Trump’s rhetoric poses a risk.

Let’s not forget that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation recently subpoenaed Pence, seeking his testimony in connection with the criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged misconduct on Jan. 6. The former vice president is a hugely important witness, with unique insights, but he is currently fighting the subpoena, doing his best not to cooperate with law enforcement. In the process, Pence is also shielding Trump from liability.

In theory, the former vice president could hear Trump blaming him for the Jan. 6 violence, get outraged, call Smith, and actually say, on second thought, I have a few details I’d like to share after all.

But in practice, Trump apparently believes Pence is so docile that he can blame his former vice president for the violence Trump created the violence that put Pence’s own family at risk, knowing that Pence won’t do anything about it. provocative in response.

It’s up to the Hoosier to decide now if that assumption is correct.

