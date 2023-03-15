Xi Jinping consolidates his power with an unprecedented third term





Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown on a screen as he delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the National People’s Congress of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. It must be said that China is getting as close as possible to a dictatorship. Chinese President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), launched his unprecedented third term and filled key government posts with loyal aides to the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s parliament, which is over on Monday. It represents a concentration of power in Xi’s hands, following the ousting of senior officials outside his senior party leadership circle at the 20th CPC National Congress last fall. The party’s official newspaper, the Peoples Daily, published a huge photo of Xi on the front page of Saturday’s issue, reporting his presidential nomination with all the votes counted. Photos of other senior officials appeared from page 3 but were much smaller than the photos of Xi. Personality cults are prohibited by the party constitution, which institutionalized collective leadership to prevent the authoritarianism and personality cult that emerged under the leadership of Mao Zedong, one of the founding members of the CCP. However, these elements have almost completely lost their substance. When a strong leader strongly favors those close to him, there will always be a fear that no one can challenge those in power, even when the leader apparently makes a bad decision, putting politics at risk. The invasion of Ukraine launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin can be a lesson in this regard. Xi, following his unprecedented concentration of power, is pursuing the long-sought goal of unifying China and Taiwan. Last month, a senior US official claimed that the United States had intelligence indicating that Xi had ordered the Chinese military to be ready to lead an invasion of Taiwan by 2027, the year of the next National Congress. of the CCP and the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese Armed Forces. Will loyal aides be able to rein in Xi’s regime in his third term? The praise that senior officials from the NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which was held at the same time as the NPC, suggest to Xi Jinping suggest otherwise. Having consolidated his power, Xi is certain to step up his diplomatic offensive to create an international order favorable to China in its struggle for supremacy with the United States. An announcement on Friday about China’s role in normalizing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is indicative of such moves. China will not only use its economic power to attract developing countries and emerging economies, it will also seek to divide democratic countries, including Japan, the United States and Europe. How to manage an atypical superpower which is increasingly acting as a destabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region? Unity between nations that share the values ​​of freedom and democracy is more necessary than ever.

