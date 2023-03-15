Imran Khan as his supporters clash with police





Thousands of PTI supporters took to the streets to prevent police from arresting Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said he was mentally ready to be arrested on Tuesday night.

In an interview with Al Jazeera amid the confrontation between PTI supporters and police over his likely arrest in the Toshakhana case, Imran said: “I am mentally ready. outside. They don’t just have the police, they also have the rangers, which is to say the army. And it looks like Pakistan’s biggest terrorist is locked inside. So I think they’re determined to find out why they want to rescue. It’s not that they’re worried about the rule of law, because the biggest criminals sit in government right now. 60% of the firm is out on bail for corruption.

“It’s because they want to remove me from the electoral contest because they are petrified by the popularity of my party. It has won 37 by-elections, and it has swept 30 elections. So all opinion, according to all polls we would be sweeping in the next election and that’s why they want me removed from the scene,” the former Pakistani prime minister added.

This interview followed Imran’s call for his supporters to ‘come out’ on the streets after police used tear gas shells and water cannons on PTI supporters outside Zaman Park.

In the interview, Imran also spoke about his video where he asked his followers to come out and fight for their “freedom”, saying his request should not be seen as a signal to trigger violent protests.

Protesting is part of the democratic process, the former prime minister added.

“To fight for their freedom is to fight for their basic rights, which is to protest peacefully against what you believe in, the constitution and the law of the land. What gives you the right to protest ?Now all over Europe you have people in France, people protesting for pensions, in England people are protesting because of, you know, inflation and pay rises. So the protest is part of the democratic process. Never in my 26 years in politics have I ever asked my workers to be violent,” Imran said.

Moreover, during the interview, Imran claimed that an offer was made on his life because the PTI is able to win the provincial elections in the country, and it is for the same reason that the government was trying to put him in jail. .

Imran ‘khan said he was facing death threats and would approach the Supreme Court to hear cases in a safe place or allow his appearance via video link.

“I recently appeared in court twice but there were no security measures during the proceedings. The government said there was no threat to my life,” said the former Prime Minister.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/was-mentally-prepared-for-arrest-imran-khan-as-supporters-clash-with-police-3861756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos