Jokowi monitors the neutrality of civil servants in the 2024 elections





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has mandated the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) to maintain and oversee the neutrality of the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN), aka PNS, during the general or electoral elections of 2024. “The president has asked us to ensure that ASN remains neutral and we have reached a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Interior, BKN, KASN and Bawaslu,” said PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas , in a written statement, Wednesday 3/15/2023). Minister Anas said that the neutrality of civil servants has always been an interesting issue when holding the process of general elections and regional elections. In order to ensure that ASN’s impartiality is maintained, the government has issued a joint decree relating to the guidelines relating to the promotion and monitoring of the neutrality of ASN agents in the implementation of legislative elections and elections. The form of civil servants’ neutrality includes the provision of public services, the implementation of NSA management, decision/policy making, and towards the political year, of course, neutrality will be further emphasized in the implementation. implementation of general elections/Pilkada. “ASN neutrality must be maintained because, in fact, ASN neutrality is also prescribed by law. In Law No. 5/2014, ASN is required not to take sides in any form of influence and not take sides with anyone’s interests,” says Anas. Can lose state According to him, the non-neutrality of civil servants will be very detrimental to the state, the government and society because of the potential for political intervention in the process of achieving development goals. “If it is not neutral, then ASN will become unprofessional and government objectives at local and national level will not be achieved,” he explained.

Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar has proposed the Gesits electric motorcycle as an official vehicle for officials, as a form of support for the nation’s child labor continuity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/5233466/jokowi-pantau-netralitas-pns-di-pemilu-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

