Key dates in Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year reign over Turkey Naharnet

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking a third consecutive term in May elections, celebrates 20 years in power on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old, who served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and president thereafter, began as a reformist who expanded rights and freedoms, enabling his Muslim-majority country to enter negotiations for a accession to the European Union.

He later backtracked, cracking down on dissent, stifling the media and enacting measures that eroded democracy.

The presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14 could be Erdogan’s toughest yet. They will be held against a backdrop of economic turbulence and high inflation, just three months after a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

Here is an overview of some of the key dates of Erdogan’s rule:

March 27, 1994: Erdogan is elected mayor of Istanbul, on the pro-Islamic list of the Welfare Party.

December 12, 1997: Erdogan is found guilty of “inciting hatred” for reading a poem that the courts rule against Turkey’s secular principles, and sentenced to four months in prison.

August 14, 2001: Erdogan, who split from the Welfare Party along with other members of his reformist wing, forms the conservative Justice and Development Party, or AKP.

November 3, 2002: One year after its creation, the AKP obtains the parliamentary majority in the legislative elections. Erdogan, however, is barred from appearing due to his conviction.

March 9, 2003: Erdogan is elected to parliament in a by-election after his political ban is lifted.

March 14: 2003: Erdogan replaces his AKP colleague Abdullah Gul as Prime Minister.

October 3, 2005: Turkey begins accession talks with the European Union after Erdogan’s government introduced a series of reforms.

July 22, 2007: Erdogan wins 46.6% of the vote in the legislative elections.

March 31, 2008: the Constitutional Court accepts an indictment demanding the closure of the AKP for acts allegedly contrary to secularism. The court finally decides not to close the party but cuts the financing of the Treasury of the political parties.

October 20, 2008: The first in a series of trials against military officers, lawmakers and public figures begins. The suspects are accused of plotting to overthrow the government, in what turns out to be sham trials based on false evidence and designed to eliminate Erdogan’s opponents. The trials were later blamed on the network of American cleric Fethullah Gulen.

September 12, 2010: Erdogan wins a referendum on constitutional changes that allow the government to appoint High Court judges, limit the powers of the military and ensure presidents are elected by national vote rather than parliament .

June 12, 2011: Erdogan wins the general election with a landslide victory of 49.8% of the vote.

May 28, 2013: Anti-government protests erupt nationwide against plans to fell trees in Gezi Park in central Istanbul. Turkey’s biggest-ever protests have left eight people dead, while the government is accused of using excessive force against protesters.

August 10, 2014: Erdogan wins the first Turkish presidential election organized by direct universal suffrage. Although the post is largely ceremonial, he is accused of overstepping his powers and interfering in the running of the country.

June 7, 2015: The AKP, led by Ahmet Davutoglu after Erdogan became president, loses its majority in the legislative elections and is forced to seek a coalition.

November 1, 2015: The AKP regains a parliamentary majority in new elections after months of insecurity, including suicide attacks by the Islamic State group and the resumption of a decades-long conflict with Kurdish militants.

July 15, 2016: Erdogan’s government survives a military coup attempt blamed on supporters of US cleric Gulen, a former ally. The failed coup killed nearly 290 people. The government then embarked on a full-scale crackdown on Gulen’s network, arresting tens of thousands and purging over 130,000 of government jobs. Many media and non-governmental organizations are closed and the crackdown then extends to critics, including Kurdish lawmakers and journalists. EU accession talks, which had advanced slowly, are stalled by democratic backsliding.

April 16, 2017: In a referendum, voters narrowly approve of changing the country’s political system from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidential system, removing the post of prime minister and concentrating much of power in the hands of the president. Critics call the system a “one-man rule”.

June 24, 2018: Erdogan wins the presidential elections with 52.59% of the vote, becoming the first Turkish president with executive powers, while his party’s alliance with a nationalist party guarantees him a majority in parliament.

June 22, 2019: Erdogan’s party loses Istanbul’s new mayoral election by a landslide after contesting March elections that the main opposition party candidate narrowly won. It is the first time since Erdogan’s mayoral victory in 1994 that his party and its predecessors have lost Turkey’s most important city.

February 6, 2023: A powerful earthquake devastates parts of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 48,000 people in Turkey. Erdogan’s government is being criticized for its poor disaster response and for failing to prepare the country for a major earthquake.