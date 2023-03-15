Brief of the evening: Congress asks Prime Minister Modi not to take credit for India’s Oscar win | Latest India News





‘Modiji, don’t take credit for yourself’: Cong’s jab on ‘RRR’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ Oscars Opposition leader to Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, asking the former not to take credit for the success of ‘RRR’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ during the Monday’s Oscars ceremony. Learn more Delhi to host first-ever international film festival in August Delhi will host the first-ever international film festival in August, officials familiar with the matter said. Indian and foreign films as well as award-winning documentaries will be screened. Learn more How to increase the speed of your Apple iPhone? Follow these five tips Apple iPhones are high-end smartphones with the latest technological features that make them easier to use. But what if your iPhone is slowing down in performance? There can be various reasons behind poor iPhone performance such as storage issues, background apps using too much resources, or outdated software. Learn more Ranbir Kapoor ‘still didn’t take his money from me’: Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan Director Luv Ranjan, whose recent film Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar is now in theaters, said the film’s lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, still hasn’t charged him any money for the film. In a new interview, Luv said that for the past four years, Ranbir hasn’t “disappointed” him. The actor also praised Luv, saying he “put his life on the line” to make the film. Learn more Keep that in mind when picking XI’: Gavaskar wants Rohit to drop Bharat, picks star aside as keeper in WTC Finals It was lunch on Day 5 of the fourth India v Australia Test in Ahmedabad when New Zealand edged out Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller in Christchurch. The result had a huge impact. This eliminated Sri Lanka from the race and put India in the final of the World Test Championship, regardless of the result in Ahmedabad. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 after the final test ended in a draw. Learn more Vitamin B12 deficiency: 6 common signs and symptoms to watch out for Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in older people than in younger people around the world, but vegans and vegetarians are at greater risk of developing it. This is the reason why at least 47% of Indians are deficient in vitamin B12, as many of them avoid non-vegetarian foods or consume them less frequently. Learn more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/evening-brief-congress-asks-pm-modi-to-not-take-credit-for-india-s-oscars-win-and-all-the-latest-news-101678791944116.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos