Only Donald Trump can defeat Donald Trump | The New York Sun





The race for the Republican presidential nomination is becoming clearer, even before it has really started. Aside from President Trump and Governor DeSantis, every other declared or scouting candidate is running for vice president, with the exception of Vice President Pence, who seems preoccupied with justifying his ambiguity about the validity of the 2020 election.

Polls show Mr. Trump narrowly ahead of President Biden if they face off for the presidency again, and Mr. DeSantis is well ahead of the incumbent but substantially trails Mr. Trump for the Republican nomination, except Florida, the country of origin of the two candidates.

Republican voters face a conundrum. Mr. DeSantis is essentially identical to Mr. Trump in terms of politics, and has shown his talent as governor of Florida, a splendid administrative and political achievement, where he multiplied his previous plurality by about fifty times during his thunderous re-election as governor in last November, on an eminent former governor who trotted out all the arguments of contemporary neo-Bidenists on the soft left.

Mr. DeSantis thus brings all the credentials of the Trump Republicans, particularly the uprooting of easily defeated post-Reagan former Republicans from country clubs and the appeasement of Congress; the complete losers of the variety of President Bush, President Ryan and Senators McCain, Romney and McConnell.

The Governor of Florida could be counted on to continue the Trump agenda of using the tax system to incentivize job-creating investment in deprived areas, poaching massively in African-American and Hispanic Democratic strongholds smugly manipulated by applying capitalism enlightened of Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, who won seven out of eight Republican presidential elections.

Mr. DeSantis could be counted on to complete Mr. Trump’s wall on the southern border and end the tragedy of the uncontrolled influx of unskilled migrants by the world’s most heinous criminal gangs – the Mexican gangs, with which the The Biden administration is effectively colluding, and the simultaneous torrent of China-developed fentanyl that now kills more people each year than America lost in the Korean, Vietnam, and Middle East wars combined.

Mr. DeSantis could also be counted on to end the green terror, restore American energy self-sufficiency, impose restrictions on Mr. Bidens’ fiscal incontinence and, as a distinguished combat veteran, get rid of the current defeatist and discredited upper echelon of officers, stop the subversive idiocy of critical race theory training in the armed forces and compensate for the failure of the Pentagons to develop a hypersonic missile and provide adequate protection to the fleet American giant Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

In a nutshell, Mr. DeSantis could be trusted to enable America to be America, to deliver everything post-2016 Republicans seek, and to complete the burial of the putrid corpse of losing Republicanism, the mentality summed up in the words of the GOP Senate. leader, Mitch McConnell, in 2016 to bring down Trump like a hot stone.

This is precisely what should happen soonest to Senator McConnell himself. He and President Ryan betrayed President Trump and Republicans by often promising and voting to repeal Obamacare, then deserting when they were able to.

Mr McConnell misdirected party funds to the RINO who impeached Trump in the Alaska Senate election, Lisa Murkowski, at the expense of the genuine Republican in the race. Most egregiously, Mr. McConnell miserably failed the litmus test of integrity last week when he condemned the broadcast of film footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, unable to defend himself against the film’s suggestion that Mr. McConnell, in tune with the Democrats, fraudulently claimed that the unfortunate episode of lawlessness was a Trump-inspired quest for insurrection.

The immense controversy generated by the Trump phenomenon has enraged the country and produced a desire to maintain Trump’s policies, but remove Mr. Trump and, while posing as mere rejuvenation, simultaneously help the Democratic bosses to give Mr. Biden a polite high jump. also retired.

There is an emerging national consensus that this administration and its supporters in Congress are such an engine of incompetence, venality and capitulation to the woke forces of national self-hatred that sustain and drive it, that the national interest and that of Western civilization in general demands that it be resolutely rejected and replaced by Trumpism, with or without Mr. Trump.

Where Mr. Trump has lost his obvious call for reexamining nations is that despite immigration, the economy, green crime and disasters, and the shame of Afghanistan, Mr. Biden has avoided the hammering he deserved in the midterm elections by pointing the finger at Mr. Trump and MAGA and scaring the country like the former president was a Wagnerian freak and the crippled, antiquated White House waffle iron was Siegfried.

Mr. McConnell and Mr. Trump’s other enemies in the Republican Party were quick to align themselves with the Democrats and portray this as the latest rustication of the ogre of Mar-a-Lago: although the Republicans won the House and the overall vote, the defeat of several Trump-backed Senate candidates who should have won, has shaken confidence that Trump can win again after two straight losses, albeit with considerable help from Democratic control of ballot box harvesting.

Here, as elsewhere, the Republican Party slumbered while its opponents built a machine to garner votes and win elections. Mr. Trump himself is not blameless in this failure.

And yet: Donald Trump pushed the Republican elite off the doormat, defeated all of his candidates in 2016, and stunned the world with the biggest upset presidential victory in history, with the one possible exception of Harry Truman in 1948.

He ended illegal immigration, oil imports and unemployment; create strong, non-inflationary economic growth, end the conventional wisdom that the United States will soon be bypassed by China, kick the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and largely rebuild the army.

He had won re-election until the Covid pandemic and the Democratic media treatment of it, along with the Democrats’ mastery of stuffing the ballot boxes with unsolicited and unverifiable ballots, made it impossible for Mr. Trump.

The dramatic left-wing apostasy last week of Naomi Wolf, a pillar of Trump hatred, in which she deeply and unconditionally apologized to the half of the country that is conservative and Republican for embracing the outrageous libel of Mr. Trump by the Democrats, the anti-Trump Republicans and the Trump-obsessed mainstream press.

Ms. Wolf made a formidably compelling admission of guilt and error regarding Jan. 6, the Hunter Biden laptop and the Trump-Russia collusion. Ms. Wolf is the latest and greatest defector from the growing school who dislikes Mr. Trump’s haters more than she loves Mr. Trump.

If Mr. Trump declares his case civilly, avoids gratuitous attacks on Mr. DeSantis and other Republicans, and asks to be allowed to finish the job that all Republicans support and that he started, he should be reappointed and reelected. .

If Mr. Trump attacks Mr. DeSantis personally and reminds millions of Americans why they have reservations about Mr. Trump despite his agenda and all he has done for the cause, he and Mr. DeSantis will lose it. would replace, which he probably would. do in 2028 anyway.

The country cannot re-elect this administration and this Senate, whether Joe Biden makes it to the finish line or not. Only Donald Trump can defeat Donald Trump. Disclosure: Donald Trump and I have been friends for 25 years and wish him well.

