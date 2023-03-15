Xi’s slogan in 24 characters: What is it, what it says about China’s foreign policy





Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled a 24-character slogan last week that could become the new guiding principle of Chinese foreign policy. The slogan marks a significant departure from the 24-character strategy adopted by Deng Xiaoping, who ruled China for years.

Xi’s slogan is more assertive, suggesting that China considers some of its goals achieved and is preparing to play a bigger role in the geopolitical arena. What is Xi’s slogan and how is it different from Deng’s? Dr. Hemant Adlakha, who teaches Chinese at JNU and is vice president and honorary fellow of the Delhi Institute of Chinese Studies, told The Indian Express that Xi’s 24-character slogan promises to become the new mantra of China’s foreign policy in the “new era”. , better known as Xi-style diplomacy in the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The new mantra is the ideological guide map for China to achieve national rejuvenation in 1949. Adlakha added: In Chinese it is Chenzhuo Lengjing Baochi Dingli Wenzhong Qiujin Jiji Zuowei Tuanjie Yizhi Ganyu Douzheng. In English, the 24 characters mean Be calm; Stay determined; Seek progress and stability; Be proactive and aim for achievements; Unite under the Communist Party; Dare to fight. These 24 characters are a very clever restatement of the similar 24-character mantra advocated by China’s supreme leader and architect of reforms, Deng Xiaoping. Deng’s slogan was to observe calm; Securing China’s position; Handle business (with the United States) calmly; Hide our ability and bide our time; Keep a low profile; and Never claim leadership (on the world stage). What does the change indicate? It’s possible that by introducing a slightly different version of Deng’s 24 characters, Xi underscores the need for a new resolve to combat the challenges the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) faces in the face of a hostile state-led West. -United. . Deng’s formula had come in the 1980s, when China needed the West for technology and markets, Adlakha said. China and the West Coming a long way since the days of Deng, China has now emerged as an economic superpower, holding the upper hand at most negotiating tables. Meanwhile, its relationship with the United States has become fractured, with flashpoints increasing in recent years. In Europe, China has strong interdependence with major economies, but the Russian-Ukrainian war is widening the gap between them. During the National People’s Congress that concluded on Monday (March 13), Xi used strong language against the United States. As Reuters reported, Xi pledged to modernize China’s military into a great wall of steel, calling on the country to step up efforts to defend national security amid rising tensions with the United States. United. Xi also said China must achieve greater autonomy in science and technology, at a time when the United States has blocked its access to chipmaking equipment and other technologies. tip, Reuters reported. Led by the United States, the West has implemented a complete lockdown to suppress China, which poses unprecedented challenges to China’s development,” Xi was quoted as saying by state radio, according to Reuters. . In this context, Xi’s mantra of being proactive and striving for achievements and daring to fight, Deng’s mantra of keeping a low profile and never claiming leadership on the world stage, takes on its full meaning. importance. An indication that China is claiming a bigger role on the world stage came recently, when longtime adversaries Saudi Arabia and Iran last week announced the restoration of diplomatic ties, with Beijing brokering the deal. of peace. China has also offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and Xi is expected to meet Vladimir Putin soon.

