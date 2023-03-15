Boris Johnson will give TV evidence to Partygate | party portal





Boris Johnson will give his first televised testimony next Wednesday on whether he misled Parliament over Partygate, the privileges committee has announced. The committee, chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman, said the former prime minister accepted an invitation to give evidence at 2pm on March 22. His appearance will come after an interim report from the cross-party committee found there was significant evidence he had misled MPs about the lockdown parties, and that he and his aides almost certainly knew at the time. time that they were breaking the rules. The damning report includes a witness saying the then Prime Minister told a crowded No 10 rally in November 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were in place, that it was likely to be the furthest gathering company in the UK right now. Other new evidence includes a message from a No 10 official in April 2021, six months before the first reports from the parties emerged, saying that a colleague was concerned about leaked PMs having stung and to be fair, I don’t think it’s unjustified. The session will be held in public and will include questions from all committee members, four Tory MPs, two Labor and one SNP. Johnson was also offered the opportunity to provide written evidence to the inquest setting out his response, if he so chooses, before the oral testimony session. Any response will be published, the committee said, and added that it had already released all evidence investigated so far to Johnson under secure conditions. The interim report released last month was intended to brief Johnson on investigative leads before he testifies later this month. There is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled in the following ways, which the committee will explore, the report says, giving four examples, all supported by lengthy footnotes. A formal finding that Johnson deliberately misled Parliament could result in his suspension. Under parliamentary rules, an exclusion of 14 days or more would mean Johnson’s voters could seek a recall petition to remove him from their MPs, a viable event given the narrow majority in his west seat. London to Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister last summer after Tory MPs tired of repeated controversy responded to the report with an immediate and orchestrated hitback, seeking to discredit the findings and the committee.

