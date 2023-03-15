Donald Trump finally arrives in Iowa as other Republican hopefuls run to voters





The two politicians considered the top Republicans in their party’s 2024 presidential nomination race have taken their first steps to voters in Iowa. Former President Donald Trump made his first trip to the state since announcing his third presidential bid on Monday, where he shot Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who made his Iowa debut on Friday.

“Ron [DeSantis] was a follower of Paul Ryan, who was a RINO loser who is currently destroying Fox,” Trump said from the stage at the Adler Theater. RINO means Republican in name only.

Trump’s visit came after it was announced last week that the former president has been asked to testify before a New York grand jury, a move that is widely understood to mean he could soon face charges. criminals. Trump, who came second in the Republican caucuses in Iowa in 2016 and won Iowa in the general election that year and again in 2020, told the public they were much better off with him in the House Blanche than President Biden or DeSantis, his main rival. DeSantis has yet to announce an official offer for the White House.

A new Des Moines Register Iowa poll has shown that while Trump is still viewed favorably by Republicans in Iowa, his support is eroding. The percentage of Iowa Republicans who say they would “definitely” vote for him if he were the nominee in 2024 has dropped more than 20 percentage points since June 2021.

“I don’t disagree with a lot of Trump’s policies, but I think he’s just too abrasive,” said life insurance industry retiree Ron Schorg. “He’s got too much baggage right now to do anything. And if it’s good, you get elected, and I don’t think he can get elected.”

Schorg was one of hundreds who came to see DeSantis speak in both Davenport and Des Moines.

DeSantis avoided taking aim at the former president who supported him in both of his gubernatorial elections. Instead, he was in Iowa to promote a new book and talk about what he considers his accomplishments as Governor of Florida, from banning mask mandates and vaccines to adoption of a law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”, while being combative towards the press.

“All I can tell you is that I was elected by 32,000 votes,” DeSantis told a crowd of hundreds in Des Moines on Friday night. “I spent four years attacking and defending and won by 1.5 million, so that’s fine with me.”

DeSantis shared the stage with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who has enacted many similar policies in Iowa.

“I’m definitely ready to see a change in leadership and in the Republican Party,” said Holly Ayen, who came to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines to hear him speak. “I’m leaning more towards [DeSantis] at this point.”

Other Iowa voters have expressed concern that the former president has already served one term.

“Can you do anything in four years? wondered Sherrie Pleis, a veterinarian who came to see Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, talk at a farm in central Iowa. She said she wanted someone to be able to hold two consecutive terms to “get some policies through to undo a lot of bad democratic policies.”

But there was no doubt that many Trump supporters who came to see him on Monday were supportive. Like Laura Oldfather who says much of the news implicating Trump for wrongdoing isn’t worth paying attention to.

“It’s noise,” said Oldfather. “The things they accuse him of…it seems like the Democrats do it ten times and nothing ever happens to them.”

It’s that kind of loyalty that Trump is counting on in Iowa and beyond. But the kind of retail politics Iowa is known for before the caucuses isn’t the former president’s style.

Trump runs his campaign like he’s already the nominee, so shaking hands and kissing babies in traditional campaign style isn’t something you’ll see a lot from him.

Still, anything can happen in Iowa. That’s why Republican presidential candidates, those who have declared offers and those who may still be testing the waters in Hawkeye State. Even Trump will have to make an effort here. Because Iowa is first in the country and could make or break someone’s presidential ambitions.

