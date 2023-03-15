The 8-hour operation by Pak police to arrest Imran Khan has failed. here’s why







Pakistani police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed outside his residence in Lahore overnight before his possible arrest. Here are 10 points from this great story:

Last October Imran Khan, 70, was found guilty by Pakistan’s Election Commission of illegally selling gifts to foreign dignitaries.

Under Pakistani law governing Islamabad’s “Toshakhana” – which means “treasury house” in Persian – politicians can keep official state gifts by donating a certain percentage of their value to the government.

Charges were brought against the cricketer-turned-politician in an anti-corruption court last week. A warrant for his arrest was issued after Mr Khan ignored summonses.

Pakistani police used water cannons and tear gas to repel hundreds of Mr Khan supporters who had gathered outside his house to prevent his arrest on Tuesday. An activist from Mr Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was killed in the clash with police.

Mr Khan has accused the Pakistani government of plotting his arrest as part of a “London plan” to end all charges against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “It is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, bring down the PTI and end all charges against Nawaz Sharif,” Mr Khan said in a video message.

It is the second time in recent weeks that police have been dispatched from Islamabad to serve Mr Khan with a warrant for his arrest after he skipped several court summonses.

As chaos ensued outside his residence, Mr Khan posted a video message. stating, “Police have arrived to arrest me. They think if Imran Khan goes to jail, people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong, you have to prove that the qaum (the people) are alive.”

“You have to fight for your rights, you have to take to the streets. God gave everything to Imran Khan. I am fighting your battle. I have fought all my life and I will continue to do so. But if something happens to me , they put me in jail or kill me, you have to prove that you can fight even without Imran Khan. You have to prove that you will never accept this slavery and one man rule. Pakistan zindabad”, a he added.

On Monday, Lahore Police charged Mr Khan in a case related to the murder of PTI worker – Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah – in a road accident. Earlier, Lahore police registered an FIR against Mr Khan and 400 others for Shah’s murder.

Mr Khan is ready to post bail that he will appear in court on Saturday, he said in a video shared on his official social media handles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/clashes-in-pakistan-as-ex-pm-imran-khan-faces-arrest-10-points-3861819

