Jokowi worries about tax money instead of buying imported goods





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admits he is sad that so much money from the state budget has been bought imported product by ministries and institutions, both at central and regional level. Even though the money received from the APBN so far has also been obtained from the people’s money through tax levies. In addition to tax money from the public, the state budget is also obtained from mining royalties to dividends from the BUMN. According to Jokowi, collecting so much income is very difficult. But unfortunately, the state revenue money actually bought imported goods. “APBN is the money, revenue and revenue is obtained from taxes, from the people. Then from the dividends we have from BUMN, mining royalties and non-tax revenue that is obtained. Collecting it is very difficult, not easy,” Jokowi said at the Business Matching Domestic Products event, at Istora Senayan, South Jakarta, on Wednesday (3/15/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “So that’s all we wanna buy imported product? Then we buy products made abroad,” he said. Jokowi also admitted that he was very surprised because there were still very many purchases of imported products with the state budget in Indonesia. Jokowi also wants to rectify the situation. “That’s what I’m talking about. At first, I was surprised that I opened a lot of purchases of imported goods, even though the source of the purchase was money from the state budget. is what we want to straighten out,” Jokowi said. . He said that currently all ministries and agencies, regional governments, as well as the BUMN-BUMD are required to use 95% of their goods and services procurement budget to purchase domestic products. “The target is 95%, 95% of the budget ceiling for goods and services must be purchased for domestic products. If this can be done by domestic industry, the MSME industry will live and grow,” Jokowi said. (half/zlf)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.detik.com/berita-ekonomi-bisnis/d-6619793/jokowi-miris-duit-pajak-malah-dibelikan-produk-impor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos