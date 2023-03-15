Politics
Partygate inquiry: Boris Johnson will face questions from MPs next week in public | Political news
Boris Johnson will be quizzed by MPs next Wednesday as part of the party’s probe into whether he misled parliament when he was prime minister.
Mr Johnson accepted the Privileges Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence to them from 2 p.m. on March 22, the committee said.
The session will take place in public and Mr Johnson will face questions from the committee of four Tory MPs, two Labor – including Chair Harriet Harman – and an SNP MP.
His appearance will come two and a half weeks after the publication of the committee a preliminary report after being tasked with investigating whether Mr Johnson had misled Parliament party door allegations.
He claimed the interim report showed he was “exonerated” and that it “is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament”.
But the report says the House of Commons may have been misled by the former Prime Minister on several occasions.
Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied that COVID lockdown rules were broken at Number 10 when asked in the Commons, but the report says the evidence strongly suggests it would have been ‘obvious’ to him that the rules were broken.
The former prime minister had requested the evidence before appearing before the committee to provide his own oral evidence.
He was also asked to provide written evidence ahead of next Wednesday’s session, with any response to be published.
If Mr Johnson is found to have misled Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons for 10 days, which could trigger a recall petition.
If 10% of voters in his constituency of Uxbridge sign a petition, he could lose his job as an MP as a by-election is set to take place – although he may stand there.
On March 3, the committee released the evidence it has obtained so far in its 24-page initial report, including four never-before-seen photos of Downing Street rallies flooded with liquor bottles.
He said the House of Commons may have been misled on several occasions which would amount to contempt of Parliament.
The report said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of the guidelines would have been evident to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.
‘There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had difficulty in asserting that certain gatherings were within the rules.’
The committee also said in the preliminary report what it will ask Mr Johnson when he appears before them.
It will examine why Mr Johnson told MPs that no guidelines had been breached ‘despite knowing what the guidelines were and was present at gatherings where the guidelines had been breached’.
And he will also examine “why he did not inform the House of the rallies he had attended”.
The committee stressed that the report is not the final assessment, but “sets out the next steps”.
The committee said last month it faced delays from Mr Johnson’s government after the written evidence he provided in August was ‘largely redacted’ before Rishi Sunak’s government provided information unredacted in November.
In January, the committee wrote to 23 people requesting specific information and it was after assessing those responses that it raised the issues set out in the preliminary report.
Mr Johnson said after the interim report that not all of the evidence in the report came from “people on my side”.
He accused the committee of relying on evidence ‘gathered and orchestrated’ by an official Sue Graywho investigated whether parties had been held in Downing Street during the lockdown.
Mr Johnson said the committee emphasized its ‘wish to be fair’ but referred to the Cabinet Office’s second permanent secretary ‘no less than 26 times’ in the report.
“It is, of course, Sue Gray,” he said.
The committee said the report is not based on Ms Gray’s report, that she is not a witness and was not present when Downing Street documents and witnesses were presented to them.
|
